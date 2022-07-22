New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

During the recent New York Republican gubernatorial primary debate, Rep. Lee Zeldin, RN.Y. revealed that he holds a black belt and once won a sparring tournament. His self-defense skills proved life-saving on Thursday after a man tried to stab him during a campaign event.

Zeldin was at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post program in Perrinton, New York when David G. A man named Jakubonis stabbed Zeldin in the neck with a sharp object. Zeldin was able to defend himself until other bystanders arrived to subdue the attacker.

“Once I saw that weapon, I heard him say, you’re done, and he started hissing at me,” Zeldin said.The Brian Kilmade Show“Friday.

“Then I realized that this is not someone coming on stage to check the microphone.”

“At that point when he was coming at me, it was a simple movement. I just grabbed his wrist in a certain way to hold it there,” Zeldin added. “And it only took a few moments for a bunch of people to handle him.”

New York’s cashless bail law allowed Jakubonis to be released almost immediately despite being charged with attempted second-degree assault. Zeldin sent out a tweet early Friday morning predicting that Jakubonis would be released.

“What’s crazy is that because of New York’s cashless bail law, the assailant was released immediately. Back on the streets this morning,” Zeldin shared.

Lee Zeldin Man Who ‘Enraged’ Assailant Immediately Freed Suspect Under NY Bail Law

Zeldin has spoken out against New York’s Criminal Justice Act and emphasized his disapproval of bail laws.

“I have a big problem with New York’s cashless bail law. We see these stories over and over again,” Zeldin said. “This assailant should not have been released immediately. And I can give many reasons why.”

The gubernatorial candidate’s events are scheduled for the weekend and he has increased security. His assailant lives down the street.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re right, center, left, your party, your ideology. In this country, we get our results at the ballot box, not through political violence,” Zeldin said.

Fox News’ Bree Stimson and Adam Sabbs contributed to this report.