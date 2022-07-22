type here...
Politics Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for governor of New York,...
Politics

Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for governor of New York, attacked, no one injured

By printveela editor

-

16
0
- Advertisment -

NEW YORK – The Republican candidate for governor of New York, US Rep. Lee Zeldin was attacked by a man who apparently attempted to stab him at an upstate event Thursday, but the congressman managed to escape unhurt, his campaign said.

Zeldin was giving a speech when a man appeared on stage and began wrestling with the congressman, said his campaign spokeswoman Katie Vincentz. A video of the incident in Perinton posted on Twitter shows the man grabbing Zeldin’s hand before the two fall to the ground before others try to intervene.

Zeldin’s campaign said the assailant was taken into custody and his speech to Congress continued. He is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November.

New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy told The Associated Press that he had no details about the attacker or his weapon but had exchanged text messages with Zeldin while the congressman was speaking with police.

“He’s fine. He’s not seriously hurt. It’s just a chaotic scene out there,” Langworthy said.

Langworthy said Zeldin had “just a few bruises” but it wasn’t what anyone would consider an injury. The chair said he was told Zeldin’s running mate, Alison Esposito, a former deputy inspector with the New York Police Department, was there and was among those who helped subdue the man.

Langworthy calls Hochul to give Zeldin a security detail to protect him on the campaign trail.

“This would have been a lot worse. Tonight this could have ended really horribly and this is unacceptable,” he said.

Hochul, in a statement, condemned the attack and said she was “relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody.”

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

Previous articleNew York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was attacked at an event but was not injured
Next articleHaving ‘woke nonsense’ in our military has consequences: Retired Army Col

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A 73-year-old woman was stung by a jumping sailfish off the Florida coast

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News