Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for governor of New York, attacked, no one injured

NEW YORK – The Republican candidate for governor of New York, US Rep. Lee Zeldin was attacked by a man who apparently attempted to stab him at an upstate event Thursday, but the congressman managed to escape unhurt, his campaign said.

Zeldin was giving a speech when a man appeared on stage and began wrestling with the congressman, said his campaign spokeswoman Katie Vincentz. A video of the incident in Perinton posted on Twitter shows the man grabbing Zeldin’s hand before the two fall to the ground before others try to intervene.

Zeldin’s campaign said the assailant was taken into custody and his speech to Congress continued. He is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November.

New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy told The Associated Press that he had no details about the attacker or his weapon but had exchanged text messages with Zeldin while the congressman was speaking with police.

“He’s fine. He’s not seriously hurt. It’s just a chaotic scene out there,” Langworthy said.

Langworthy said Zeldin had “just a few bruises” but it wasn’t what anyone would consider an injury. The chair said he was told Zeldin’s running mate, Alison Esposito, a former deputy inspector with the New York Police Department, was there and was among those who helped subdue the man.

Langworthy calls Hochul to give Zeldin a security detail to protect him on the campaign trail.

“This would have been a lot worse. Tonight this could have ended really horribly and this is unacceptable,” he said.

Hochul, in a statement, condemned the attack and said she was “relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody.”

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.