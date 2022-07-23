Lee Zeldin on NY cashless bail for attacker: ‘We’re hearing a lot of these stories’

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin sat down with Hannity on Friday to discuss his attack at a campaign rally on Thursday and his assailant’s almost immediate release on cashless bail under current state law.

Lee Zeldin: you have The person who says ‘you’re done’. He repeated – he is striking me with this weapon, two daggers coming out of it, like brass knuckles. He is charged with a violent crime and is immediately released on the streets due to New York’s cashless bail law.

Saw it coming. I wish it wasn’t like this. And we continue to hear many of these stories, as you just indicated, some of the rulings, including Alvin Bragg in the Jose Alba case.

Another story came out a few weeks ago where two Mexican cartel drug smugglers were caught with $1.2 million worth of crystal meth and then immediately released on the streets.

Now, there’s an argument for cash bail that advocates say shouldn’t keep you in jail for a low-level offense. You are not in danger. You are not a flight risk. Your record is clean.

You shouldn’t be stuck because you can’t afford any amount of bail. You have no money. I got it. But I would say if you have 1.2 million dollars of crystal meth and you don’t have the money to pay your bills, bail, that’s on you.

You are a bad businessman, a bad drug dealer and a bad criminal. We are looking at these stories That in some of these cases, like earlier today, I was in Syracuse, New York, there was a 93-year-old Connie Tuori, who was murdered by somebody who was out on cashless bail.

Alas, there is more than just data. These are the stories. This is real life. A cashless bail has failed and must be voided in New York.

Watch the full interview here: