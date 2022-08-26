New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The LIV Golf Circuit has been making all kinds of waves over the past few months as some of the best in golf Jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed circuit.

With big names like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson Huge salary in LIV The PGA Tour has been put in the position of having to respond with changes of their own to keep their tour loyalists happy.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced the changes Wednesday, following a players-only meeting attended by Tiger Woods in Delaware last week.

Monahan announced that players holding a PGA Tour card will commit to playing in 20 events a year, including 12 elevated events with $20 million purses and top-20 players, among other changes.

Lee Westwood, the first to make the jump to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, was not impressed with the moves.

“I laugh at what PGA Tour players come up with,” Westwood Golf Digest said . “It’s just a copy of what LIV is doing. There are a lot of hypocrites out there. Everyone says LIV is ‘not competitive’. They all point to the no-cut aspect of LIV and short fields.”

“Now, ironically, they’re proposing 20 events that look like LIV. Hopefully, at some point they’ll all choke on their words. And hopefully we’ll take them into account like we did in the early days.”

Most PGA Tour events are 72-holes with 36-hole cuts, while LIV Golf is played with a 54-hole, no-cut structure.

Monohan also announced changes to the Player Impact Program (PIP), increasing the bonus pool from $50 million to $100 million.

Westwood said LIV is following in the footsteps of how the PGA Tour has run its business over the years.

“I’m not convinced of a strategic alliance because I’ve seen how the PGA Tour has behaved over the years,” Westwood said of the alliance between the PGA and DP World Tours. “There’s not a lot of ‘giving.’ They have always been bullies and now they are getting their makeover.

“All the PGA Tour has done since Tiger came to the Tour was increase the prize purses. That took all the best players from Europe off the European Tour. They had to play in the States, all their world ranking points with them. That was their strategy: ‘Put in the money. Get all the players. Hog all the world ranking points.’ ‘ It’s self-perpetuating. What we’re seeing in the last few months is just LIV doing what the PGA Tour has done for the last 25 years.”