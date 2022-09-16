New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: Republican lawmakers on Thursday sent a letter to the secretary of the U.S. Army urging the service to immediately reverse its policy requiring military officers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel.

Texas Rep. Chip Roy, Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson led the letter, which states that “there is no basis for treating unvaccinated and unvaccinated soldiers differently.” It has been argued that the policy does not comply with the new CDC guidelines because vaccinated troops can still be infected or infected with the coronavirus.

The letter termed the Army’s policy as a “political maneuver” that is “baseless” and “jeopardises military readiness” including affecting “the confidence and morale of our core combat forces”.

The Republican added, “Policies like these could create a significant bottleneck in recruiting, which could exacerbate the Army’s struggle to meet recruiting goals for FY22.” This comes as US military recruitment is falling.

Thousands of Army National Guard soldiers who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine may be evacuated

Fox Digital reported in August on the findings of a US Army fragmentary order that the military barred unvaccinated soldiers from authorized travel.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a pair of US Army Fragmentary Orders (FRAGOs) from multiple sources detailing the COVID-19 guidance issued on July 8 and July 19.

The FRAGO orders issued on July 8 include a major update effective June 16, 2022, recalling guidance that prohibits unvaccinated soldiers — even those with or awaiting vaccine exemptions — from participating in official travel “without prior approval” from Under Secretary of the Army Gabe. makes Camarillo.

Several MPs commented on the letter ending the mandatory vaccination for official travel.

“It is intolerable that the military is punishing all unvaccinated soldiers — even those granted medical or religious exemptions — by denying them important opportunities for career advancement,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said.

“The Biden administration has demonstrated what its tyrannical policies really are: the deliberate, ideological purge of patriotic service members who dare to follow their conscience and religious beliefs. To put it bluntly, such illogical policies are a disaster for the military. Failure to meet recruiting goals. Such Oppressive, anti-American policies only make our enemies laugh and applaud.”

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La. said, “Current Army policy requires soldiers who have not received a Covid vaccine, including soldiers with permanent religious or medical exemptions, to obtain approval from the Undersecretary of the Army before they are allowed to perform official. travel, move or change jobs.”

Dr. Deborah Birks says she ‘knows’ Covid vaccine ‘will not protect against infection’

“As long as this policy is in place,” Johnson said, “they are effectively second-class soldiers. If you’re wondering why the military is failing so hard to recruit and retain, look no further. This policy must be repealed immediately. . “

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said, “We cannot continue this wrongful course of state-sponsored discrimination against soldiers who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine, which has religious exemptions.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“These men and women serve our country honorably, often risking their lives at home and abroad to protect us. The current policy threatens our military readiness and jeopardizes the career opportunities of qualified service members. We need to do better for these American patriots.”

The US military did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Houston Key contributed to this report