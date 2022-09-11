New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A deep belief in God and a systematic practice of faith were key parts of artist, performer and country star Lee Greenwood’s life.

Earlier this weekend, he shared his feelings about those issues — as well as the 9/11 anniversary — in a phone interview with Fox News Digital.

He and wife Kim, he said, both keep Bibles on their night tables and read the Bible regularly.

Limbaugh’s father-daughter book about the Bible aims to inspire people every day in their faith

“We have a family Bible that goes back generations on our living room table,” Greenwood said.

His wife, he said, was “a person of great faith like her parents.”

Once he met her, “I recaptured the emotions, the respect I had for my faith as a teenager. And I know I’ve missed that a lot.”

No wonder Greenwood designed the new “God Bless the USA” Bible in easy-to-read large print and a light, slim design (it uses the King James Version translation).

The Bible also contains the most important founding documents for America and all Americans – the same binding: The Pledge of Allegiance, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.

“When we talked about making another Bible, we got the idea for this one — I guess because I’m a constitutionalist, if you will. And I love the country and that’s how we started,” Greenwood said.

He said it was important for him to have a book that only shared the word of God – the Bible, and behind it, the documents that explained how the nation was started by faith.

He thought it would be appreciated by many. By bringing these documents together, “it can be a reference to anyone who thinks about how our nation began — and the importance of God’s Word to the people who started it.”

“I pray for those who are bigger than me, bigger than us.”

“And when was the last time you had a chance to read the Constitution?”

In addition to attending church when Greenwood is at home (as opposed to when he’s on the road for his job), he and his family join their Brentwood Baptist Church services online.

“And then, I also go to my prayer group — which is every morning, seven days a week — and I pray for things that are bigger than me and bigger than us,” he said.

Recently, he said, “We have also added Ukraine to our prayer list.”

“We don’t pray for what we want to happen,” Greenwood added. “We pray for God’s hand on the situation and to control it. All things are great to God.”

His prayer team consists of 16 members – people from all walks of life, from entertainers to mechanics to truck drivers.

Favorite Bible Passage

What parts of the Bible resonate most strongly with Greenwood?

He says his go-to verse is Psalm 32.

“Psalm 32 is about forgiveness,” he said. “And many times in my life, I’ve done things I’m not proud of and I’ve asked God to forgive me.”

He added, “And also in terms of people who have wronged me – that’s my favorite part to ever go to. Because if God is willing to forgive us for everything we’ve done, we should also forgive others.”

He said, “I had to swallow my pride and do that with those who wronged me” — but, he said, once he forgave that person, he could feel a weight lift off his heart after he found out. He did the right thing.

“I was sent to the Baptist faith,” Greenwood recalled of his growing up years in California. His shared grandparents, he says, “If I don’t have faith, I won’t survive.”

“So they sent me to church — and I loved it. Wednesday nights at church,” Greenwood said, “were rehearsal night, and there was always food available. And then we sang on Sundays.”

He remembers those younger years — when he was about 9 to 12 years old or so — “when I was learning to be an entrepreneur.”

America’s military and veterans with PTSD may struggle to recover

He said that his grandparents would let him pick flowers in the farm and then go to the market on a bicycle to sell the flowers and try to earn money.

Later in life, once he moved to Nashville, he said, he regained the emotion and respect for his faith practices that he had learned as a young man.

On the 21st anniversary of 9/11

“We have a charity that we work with — a fundraising charity that helps wounded warriors called Helpingahero,” said Greenwood (helpingahero.org).

He works with Frank Siller’s Tunnel to Towers.

“They go further than just being in the military — they help anyone across the country once they find a need,” Greenwood said. “We support it every year.”

9/11 Promise Run: Annual Race from Pentagon to Ground Offers ‘God Moments,’ Founder Says

Greenwood talked about a cop who was killed in Nashville a while ago. “Frank Siller came to Nashville, and they really paid for the widow’s house,” he said. “They do great things for other people.”

“We don’t know what’s going to happen next. And sometimes – you know when you get down on your knees and all you can do is pray.”

Greenwood claims that every time he visits New York, he tries to visit the monument in lower Manhattan.

This year, Greenwood will sing at NASCAR on Sunday 9/11 in Kansas City to kick off race day.

“With people watching from all over the world, I hope to always put my best foot forward,” said Greenwood, “to put on the best performance I can and reflect on a very sad moment for all of us on 9/11.”

“Looking back on those events,” Greenwood said, “we don’t know what’s going to happen next. And sometimes — you know when you drop to your knees and all you can do is pray.”

“It’s important to elect the right people to represent us.”

“Those are the moments that go through my head on 9/11 — and they will for as long as I live — to remember how much America has sacrificed for other nations that I believe represent world freedom.”

The Statue of Liberty, which marks Greenwood, reminds people of it.

“And every time I sing ‘God Bless the USA,’ that’s all I think — and I do it at sporting events around the country.”

“And thank God for sporting events,” Greenwood added. “Because the NFL has a little hiccup, all sporting events showcase America at its best,” he said.

Respect for the military, respect for the flag, respect for American heroes — all of these are in full focus of the mobilized and assembled crowds, he said.

“And if it wasn’t for sporting events, I don’t know that people would be watching it all the time — and they need to,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

People should also be aware of all the people they elect to office.

“It’s important to elect the right people to represent us,” he said.

Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” was named Song of the Year by the Academy of Country Music in 1985 and won numerous other honors and awards. He says it’s “a song I’ve always wanted to write”.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I wanted to have something that would unite Americans from coast to coast and bring pride back to the United States,” Greenwood said. “This song represents my family, my community, and the men and women who paid the price for the freedom we all love and enjoy.”

Greenwood continues to tour throughout the United States.