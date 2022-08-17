New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LeBron James has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The deal is worth $97.1 million and includes a 15% trade kicker, ESPN reported. With the deal, he became the highest-paid player in NBA history, surpassing current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with $532 million in guaranteed money from the league.

The deal puts to rest any speculation about what James might do next. He has just one year left on his current contract with the Lakers.

Over the past few months, James has teased the idea of ​​joining Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors or hinted that he would be open to a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In an April episode of HBO’s “The Shop,” James was asked who he’d like to team up with.

“In today’s game? S—t, there’s some mother—–s in today’s game, but Steph Curry. The one I definitely want to play in today’s game is Steph Curry. … Right now, it’s Steph,” James said.

“I love everything about that guy. Deadly. When he gets out of his car, you better guard him from the moment he gets to the arena. As soon as he gets out of his car, you better take care of him- -. You might want to guard him when he gets out of bed. I swear to God.”

During the All-Star break, James said he’d really like to play with his son, Brown, when he reaches the professional level and mentioned the possibility of rejoining the Cavaliers.

“That door is not closed. I’m not saying I’m going to come back and play, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’ll be free.” He said via Athletic.

Former Lakers champion Robert Horry recently told Fox News Digital that James is unlikely to leave the Lakers at this point.

“LeBron’s not going anywhere. He’s got Hollywood in him now. He’s got movies. He’s got a lot of exposure here. He wouldn’t be able to do that if he went to Cleveland or Miami or anywhere else,” he said. “You’ve got to stay here. He’s going to play the rest of his … 13 more years.”

James is on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time scoring leader in NBA history. He won his fourth championship with Los Angeles in the coronavirus-affected 2019-2020 season.