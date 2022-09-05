New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NBA superstar LeBron James, rappers Drake and Future, and James’ business partner Maverick Carter are reportedly being sued for $10 million for stealing the “intellectual property rights” to a film about a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada called “Black Eyes.” “

The lawsuit was filed by Billy Hunter, who heads the NBA Players Association. The New York Post reported. He is seeking $10 million in damages, along with shared profits from the film.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan State Supreme Court, claims that Hunter “has exclusive legal rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League from 1895 through the 1930s.”

“Although defendants LeBron James, Drake and Maverick Carter are internationally famous in their respective fields of basketball and music, they do not have the right to steal someone else’s intellectual property,” the Post obtained from Hunter’s attorney Larry. Hatcher said.

Hunter said a deal was struck behind his back between the alleged perpetrators and the authors of the book “Black Eyes: The Lost History of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, 1895 to 1925,” which was adapted for the documentary. from.

The authors, George and Daryl Fosty, are also defendants. Although the Fausties say a documentary does not infringe on Hunter’s “exclusive worldwide license,” Hunter claims he paid $265,000 for the film rights, which Hunter says he acquired for $250,000.

“A documentary is still a ‘motion picture’ and an ‘audiovisual adaptation’ and any claim to the contrary is frivolous and made in bad faith,” the lawsuit reads.

James The Springhill Company and Uninterrupted Canada as well as Drake and Future’s DreamCrew Entertainment company are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

The documentary is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10.