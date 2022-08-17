New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

How do NBA players spend their time off the court? Well, some basketball players, including Celtics star Jayson Tatum, spent some time at Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green’s wedding.

Shortly after winning the NBA championship against the Celtics, Green married Hazel Renee, and the guest list included many familiar faces.

Tatum posted a few pictures from the night on his Instagram, including some NBA stars LeBron James and fellow Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on becoming young father: ‘I think we need more role models like that’

“Good days with good people, my bro @Money23green,” Tatum captioned the post.

Dababi also played a role in the couple’s special day with a musical performance.

Curry and James also took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding.

Download the Fox News mobile app today

“Celebrating love with my people! No need to explain what’s meant! #foreverseeinggreen,” Curry captioned her post.

Although the stars are competitors on the court, off the court, they have a great bond.