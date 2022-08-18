LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers, according to a report

LeBron James has committed to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 37-year-old superstar and the Lakers have agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension heading into his 20th season in the NBA, Clutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said. told ESPN on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, James’ extension includes a player option through the 2024-2025 season — his 22nd — along with a 15% trade kicker.

James is entering the final year of his most recent deal with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018. The new deal means the 18-time All-Star will earn $46.7 million. million this season.

With the deal, James, who became the first active NBA player to become a billionaire in June, surpassed Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant as the highest-earning player in NBA history with $532 million in guaranteed money.

The contract extension came amid a disappointing season for the Lakers, who failed to advance to the playoffs or even play-in contention. Despite missing the postseason, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

James missed significant portions of the season due to injury in three of his four years with the Lakers. He was healthy for most of the long 2019-20 season that saw the Lakers win the franchise’s 17th NBA title in the Florida bubble, and he was every bit the dominant player in his prime the next two years when at full strength.

Barring injury, James will likely surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring king this winter. If James and Anthony Davis can return to full health after an injury-riddled 2021-22 season without a playoff appearance, James and the Lakers hope to be in contention for yet another title.

James’ new deal syncs with Davis’ recent contract extension with the Lakers, allowing the two superstars to either leave the Lakers or negotiate new deals in 2024. James’ re-agreement with the Lakers silences persistent talk of him leaving as a free agent or in a trade.

James turns 38 in December.

Contributed by: Associated Press