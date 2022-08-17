New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LeBron James on Tuesday pushed back on rumors about where his son will play basketball at the next level.

Brony James was featured on social media earlier in the week for his iconic poster dunk over a defender with his California Basketball Club amateur team in an exhibition game in Paris against the French select team. The young basketball player’s slam has gone viral on social media.

According to On3.com, Oregon recruit Bronie James remains one of the top candidates in recruiting, despite reported interest from blue-blood college basketball schools such as Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky.

However, LeBron James shot down any rumors about his son’s recruitment.

“He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. You’ll hear from Broney when he makes his choice,” he tweeted.

James is one of the top high school basketball players in the country. He is set to play his senior year at Sierra Canyon in California.

James also reportedly took the route of playing overseas instead of going to college. According to Athletic, Australia’s National Basketball League could be a landing spot. LaMelo Ball followed that path and was later selected in the top three of the NBA draft.