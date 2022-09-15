LeBron James Criticizes Robert Server’s Soft Punishment: NBA ‘Definitely Got It Wrong’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said the NBA was “wrong” to suspend only Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

On Tuesday, the league suspended Sarver for a year and fined him $10 million after a 10-month NBA investigation found him to have violated general office standards. The misconduct included “use of racially sensitive language; disproportionate treatment of female employees; sexually explicit statements and behavior; and in some cases harsh treatment of employees who engage in bullying.”

A day later, James said Sarver’s lenient punishment “wasn’t fair.”

“Read the server articles a few times now. I have to be honest… our league definitely got it wrong,” James He tweeted Wednesday evening. “I don’t need to explain why… I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it again, that kind of behavior has no place in this league.”

He said, “I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this is not right.”

James said “misogyny, sexism and racism have no place in any workplace”.

“It doesn’t matter if you own a team or play for a team,” James added. “We hold our league as an example of our values, and this is not.”

James urged his 52 million followers to “read the stories and decide for yourself.”

An independent investigation conducted by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz found that Sarver used the N-word on at least five occasions — mostly as recently as 2017 — when describing what someone said. He commented that a pregnant employee was unable to do her job after becoming a mother and women were crying a lot.

He “engaged in instances of disparate behavior toward female employees, made numerous sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and, on several occasions, engaged in inappropriate physical behavior toward male employees,” according to the investigation.

The investigation began last November following an ESPN report into allegations of racism and misogyny against Sarver, who claimed he had created a “toxic” work environment in the Suns organization during his 17 years as owner.

In response to his suspension and fine, the server took “full responsibility” for his actions.

“Good leadership requires accountability. For Suns and Mercury organizations, that starts with me,” he wrote. “While I disagree with some of the details in the NBA’s report, I want to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employees. I take full responsibility for what I did. I am sorry for causing this pain and these errors. The ruling did not align with my personal philosophy or my values.”

Sarver’s statement added: “I accept the consequences of the NBA’s decision. This moment is an opportunity for me to demonstrate my ability to learn and grow as we continue to build a work culture where every employee feels comfortable and valued.”

Contributing: Jeff Zilgit