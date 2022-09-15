closer
The owner of the Phoenix Suns team Robert Sarver was suspended for one season and fined $10 million after the NBA determined he was running a toxic environment of racism and misogyny.

LeBron James didn’t think that was punishment enough.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles during the first half against the Phoenix Suns on March 13, 2022, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

(Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The four-time NBA champion took to Twitter Wednesday night to criticize the punishment.

“Read the server articles a few times now. I have to be honest…our league definitely got this wrong,” the four-time MVP tweeted. “I don’t need to explain why. You all read the stories and decide for yourselves. I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it again, that kind of behavior has no place in this league.

“I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this is not okay. Misogyny, sexism and racism have no place in any workplace. It doesn’t matter if you own a team or play for a team. We hold our league as an example of our values ​​and this is not.”

The NBA said in a statement Server “engaged in conduct that clearly violated normal workplace standards, as reflected in team and league rules and policies. This conduct included racially inappropriate language, disproportionate treatment of female employees, sexually explicit statements and conduct, and harsh treatment of employees. That constituted bullying in context.” .”

The league also noted that the server “repeated the N-word while describing others’ statements” at least five times and made several “sex-related” and other inappropriate comments in the workplace.

Owner Robert Sarver stands with the Western Conference Championship trophy after the Suns defeated the LA Clippers to win the series in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on June 30, 2021 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

(Harry Howe/Getty Images)

More than 80,000 documents were reviewed and Sarver and other team officials, including the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, fully cooperated with the investigation.

NBA: SUNS owner Robert Sarver used the N-Word at least 5 times, making several sex-related comments

“The statements and conduct detailed in the results of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “Considering all the facts, circumstances and circumstances brought to light by a thorough investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to maintaining proper standards in NBA workplaces, we believe the outcome is correct.”

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

(Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

“Good leadership requires accountability,” Sarwar said in his own statement. “For the Suns and the Mercury organizations, it starts with me. Although I disagree with some of the details in the NBA report, I want to apologize for my words and actions that hurt our employees. I take full responsibility for what I did. . I’m sorry for causing this pain and these lapses in judgment are my personal philosophy. Or not in line with my values.”

The league said Sarver was abusive toward employees, and the investigation included interviews with 320 witnesses.