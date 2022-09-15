New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The owner of the Phoenix Suns team Robert Sarver was suspended for one season and fined $10 million after the NBA determined he was running a toxic environment of racism and misogyny.

LeBron James didn’t think that was punishment enough.

The four-time NBA champion took to Twitter Wednesday night to criticize the punishment.

“Read the server articles a few times now. I have to be honest…our league definitely got this wrong,” the four-time MVP tweeted. “I don’t need to explain why. You all read the stories and decide for yourselves. I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it again, that kind of behavior has no place in this league.

“I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this is not okay. Misogyny, sexism and racism have no place in any workplace. It doesn’t matter if you own a team or play for a team. We hold our league as an example of our values ​​and this is not.”

The NBA said in a statement Server “engaged in conduct that clearly violated normal workplace standards, as reflected in team and league rules and policies. This conduct included racially inappropriate language, disproportionate treatment of female employees, sexually explicit statements and conduct, and harsh treatment of employees. That constituted bullying in context.” .”

The league also noted that the server “repeated the N-word while describing others’ statements” at least five times and made several “sex-related” and other inappropriate comments in the workplace.

More than 80,000 documents were reviewed and Sarver and other team officials, including the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, fully cooperated with the investigation.

“The statements and conduct detailed in the results of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “Considering all the facts, circumstances and circumstances brought to light by a thorough investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to maintaining proper standards in NBA workplaces, we believe the outcome is correct.”

“Good leadership requires accountability,” Sarwar said in his own statement. “For the Suns and the Mercury organizations, it starts with me. Although I disagree with some of the details in the NBA report, I want to apologize for my words and actions that hurt our employees. I take full responsibility for what I did. . I’m sorry for causing this pain and these lapses in judgment are my personal philosophy. Or not in line with my values.”

The league said Sarver was abusive toward employees, and the investigation included interviews with 320 witnesses.