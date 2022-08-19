New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were both members of the 2008 US Olympic men’s basketball team, and now they’ve teamed up again to give viewers an inside look at the team dubbed “The Redeemed Team.”

The new Netflix film “The Redeem Team” is the streaming services first collaboration with the International Olympic Committee. The documentary hits the streaming platform on October 7.

The film will feature behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with athletes and coaches, including Wade, James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski.

In 2008, the team competed at the Olympic Games in Beijing, where they won gold after previously winning bronze at the Olympic Games in Athens.

Jon Weinbach, who produced the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance”, directed the documentary. Greg Grogel and Diego Hurtado de Mendoza are the producers of the film. Both James and Wade executive produced the film with Frank Marshall, Mike Tolin, Weinbach, Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne, Yiannis Exarchos, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron.

“In 2008, I played with my heroes, stars, friends and future teammates. Rather than winning and showing the world that we are still the most dominant, our biggest challenge is to change the perception of what everyone thinks about the NBA and USA Basketball!” Waid said in a statement.

“I’m excited for everyone to get a chance to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team—The Redeem Team!”

Kobe Bryant was the captain of the 2008 Olympic basketball team. James, Wade, Paul, Anthony and Jason Kidd are also members of the team.