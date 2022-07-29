Lebanon accuses Ukraine of storing stolen grain on Syrian ship

Lebanese authorities said on Friday they were investigating a Ukrainian allegation that a Syrian vessel under US sanctions that docked in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli was carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia.

The cargo ship Laodicea, owned by the state transport company, arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday with almost 10 tons of wheat and barley. Shortly thereafter, the Ukrainian embassy notified the Lebanese authorities that they believed the grain had been stolen by Russia. Russia is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has intervened in the country’s civil war to support him.

The Lebanese customs authority is checking the ship’s documents to determine if the cargo is under sanctions or if it has been stolen, according to Raymond El Khoury, the body’s director general. But he said that the Ukrainian embassy had not sent any evidence to support his claims, and that if no evidence was found that the grain had been stolen, it would be unloaded. It was not clear where the grain ended up tied up.