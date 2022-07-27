type here...
'Leave It To Beaver' star Tony Doe has passed away

By printveela editor

(CNN)Actor and director Tony Doe, best known for playing Wally Cleaver on the sitcom “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday morning. According to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Christopher son of Do. He was 77 years old.

“Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice, my best friend, my best man in my marriage. , and my hero,” Christopher Doe said, according to a statement shared by Bilotta on Tony Doe’s official Facebook page.
The news of the actor’s death came a day prematurely Declaration of his death. Dow revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving hospice care this week. According to his son.
    Dow rose to stardom at the age of 12, when he was cast on the soon-to-be-smash sitcom “Leave It to Beaver.” In the role, Dow helped create the structure of the suburban nuclear family and became a household name for millions of viewers. The show ran from 1957 to 1963.
      inside January interview with CBS Sunday MorningDon recalls learning Hamburger and Malt that he was offered the part after auditioning.
      “That’s where I lost my life,” he said.
      Wally Cleaver, a straight-arrow teenager, star athlete and Boy Scout, became inextricably tied to Doshi, who said he struggled to stand on his own two feet.
        “It’s sad to be famous as a 12-year-old or something, and then you grow up and become a real person, and nothing happens for you,” he told CBS.
        Dow, who experienced undiagnosed depression between the ages of 20 and 40, spoke about his mental health challenges for decades, making it common for celebrities to publicly disclose that information. In 1993, he was the honorary speaker at the National Depressive and Manic-Depressive Association convention.
        “I realize there’s an irony to it,” he said said Baltimore Sun of his depression in 1993. “You know, I was on a TV show that epitomized the supposedly ideal world of the ’50s, and here I was suffering from depression. But I’m just one of millions. .”
        Dow told CBS that once he accepted his diagnosis and began treatment, he found hope. He instilled this hope in art as well, creating ornate patterns in his home studio.
        “I think people have to take a leap of faith that they’re going to feel better,” he said.
          Dow continued to work in Hollywood, appearing in TV series and reprising his role in “The New Leave it to Beaver” in the 1980s. He also directed episodes of series such as “Harry and the Hendersons,” “Coach” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”
          Jerry Mathers, who starred as Beaver opposite Dow on his hit sitcom, said Earlier this month fans said he was in touch with Dow, whose manager said was “in and out of hospital with various complications and treatments”.

