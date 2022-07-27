New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jerry Mathers is mourning the loss of his “Leave It to Beaver” co-star and “wonderful friend” Tony Dow.

Dow’s son Christopher Dow confirmed that to Fox News Digital on Wednesday The actor died. He is 77 years old.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow,” Mathers, 74, told Fox News Digital. “He was not just on TV, but in many ways in life. Tony will leave an empty space in my heart.

“He was always the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere and humble man, and it was my honor and privilege to share memories together for 65 years.” Former child star shared. “Tony is very grateful for the love and support from our fans around the world.”

“My wife Teresa and I send our deepest condolences to his wife Lauren, his family and all who knew and loved him,” Mathers added.

Christopher shared that he spoke with his father’s manager, who made the official Facebook announcement on Wednesday.

“Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place,” Christopher said in a Facebook statement. “He was the best father anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my cause, my best friend, my best man at my wedding, And my hero.

“My wife said something powerful and shows what kind of person he is. She said: ‘Tony was a very kind person. He had a very big heart and I never heard Tony say anything bad or negative about anyone.’

On Tuesday, Dow’s management team said Starr had died, but the Facebook post was later removed.

Dow’s wife, Lauren Shulkind, gave his management team “false information,” his son explained to Fox News Digital. According to TMZ, Schulkind believed Dow had passed and shared the information with his management team.

“It’s a very difficult time,” Christopher told Fox News Digital. He explained that his father was in his “last hours” and was “under the care of an ashram”.

“He has a fighting heart.”

As a child, Dow starred in “Leave It to Beaver” alongside Mathers, Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont and Ken Osmond. presentation It ran for six seasons on CBS before moving to ABC.

The actor participated in the reunion show, “Still the Beaver” and the show’s sequel series, “The New Leave it to Beaver”.

Dow was diagnosed with cancer in March. At the time, his wife told TMZ the couple Heartbroken at the news.

While Dow was a successful sculptor, he also led a successful career as an actor and director. He was better known as Wally Cleaver, the older brother of “Beaver” Ward Cleaver (Mathers). “Leave It to Beaver”, which aired from 1957 to 1963, chronicled the misadventures of a suburban boy, his family and friends.

After starring in the family sitcom Feel Good, Dow is busy in Hollywood, making guest appearances in a variety of TV shows. Then, in the 80s, he embarked on a 20-year career in directing and producing.

In the early 2000s, he began to pursue his childhood love of art and created designs from Burlwood. One of Dow’s sculptures was selected for an exhibition in Paris. He happily enjoyed a new career in art and lived in the Santa Monica Mountains of Southern California, where he created sculptures.

In 2019, Dow said Fox News Digital “Leave It To Beaver” embodies the 50’s and 60’s perfectly.

“Everybody has an opinion,” Dow explained at the time. “But I think the show that aired in the late ’50s, early ’60s is the most natural and the most realistic representation. And a lot of the stories come from real life.

“I remember writers coming in with these elaborate pitches,” he added. “Then the producers said, ‘I don’t want to know any of that. Stop pitching us. Tell us the worst thing that happened to you as a kid. Write it down.’ So they really tried to keep the show realistic and believable. … I’m a little bit biased, like all my other friends on other shows. They consider their performances The best. But I really think ours stands out because it’s so well written. We spent a little more money than most, I believe, but it was very realistic.”

FOX News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.