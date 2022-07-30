New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

1957 sitcom “Leave it to the beaver” Follows Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver on his adventures around his neighborhood, school and home. The television show went off the air in 1963.

Fox News confirmed that Tony Dow, one of the main stars of the digital show, died Wednesday at the age of 77.

“Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a good place,” his son Christopher shared in a Facebook statement. He announced the death of his father.

Here’s a look back at the beloved cast of the show:

Jerry Mathers – Theodore ‘Beaver’ Cleaver

Jerry Mathers played the lead role of Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver throughout the show. He also appeared in “The New Leave it to Beaver” from 1983 to 1989.

Since the show ended, Mathers’ life has been normal By Hollywood standards. He attended school, played football and joined the track team. He later joined the Air Force followed by the National Guard.

Mathers has previously said he stays in touch with his TV family.

“We have reunions,” he said. “It’s probably just the way you are People you went to school with. If something important happens in their lives or with their grandchildren – we all have grandchildren now – we reach out. And when someone gets married. And sadly, when someone passes. Whoever discovers first calls the rest.”

Mathers, 74, was diagnosed with diabetes in 1997, which completely changed his life. He said he could only live for 3-5 years.

“I’m living a good life,” Mathers told Fox News Digital in 2017. “I have side businesses, one of which is a catering business. And I do a lot of motion picture and television catering for the crew. About 100-200 people. It’s like setting up an entire restaurant.

“I was around food all the time and I was a very good cook. Of course, it had to sit with people. So, I sometimes ate 5-6 full meals a day… I made a lot of money, everything was amazing and everyone around me at least liked me. are fat.”

Mathers is there Suffering from type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and bad cholesterol. It didn’t take much convincing for him to turn his life around and lose 55 pounds.

After his diagnosis, he lectured across the country to warn listeners about the disease and how to prevent it.

After Dow’s death on Wednesday, Mathers told Fox News Digital In part, “He was always the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, warm-hearted and humble man, whose memories it has been my honor and privilege to share for 65 years.”

Tony Dow – Wally Cleaver

Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on the sitcom, died Wednesday at age 77. His son, Christopher, confirmed his passing to Fox News Digital.

“He was the best father anyone could ask for,” Christopher said in a Facebook post. “He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my marriage and my hero. My wife said something powerful and showed what kind of person he was. She said: ‘Tony was such a kind person. He had such a big heart and I never heard Tony say anything bad or negative about anyone.

In May, Dow’s wife Lauren Schulkind announced Dow’s cancer has returned, A month after he celebrated his 77th birthday.

Dow starred in “Leave It to Beaver” for six seasons on CBS before moving to ABC. The actor participated in the reunion show, “Still the Beaver” and the show’s sequel series, “The New Leave it to Beaver”.

Dow is also known for his Characters in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”. and “Babylon 5.”

Barbara Billingsley – June Cleaver

Barbara Billingsley plays June Cleaver, “Beaver” Cleaver’s on-screen mother. Billingsley died in 2010 After being diagnosed with rheumatoid disease. She is 94 years old.

“We knew we were doing a good show because it was so well written,” Billingsley said in 1994. “But we don’t know what’s ahead. People still talk about it and write letters, telling us how much they see it today. Their children and grandchildren.”

After “Leave It to Beaver” left the air in 1963, Billingsley disappeared from the public eye for several years. She made a cameo appearance in 1980’s “Airplane!”

She returned as June Cleaver in the 1983 TV movie “Still the Beaver,” which co-starred Mathers and Dow and portrayed a much darker side of Beaver’s life. In 1997, Universal produced the theatrical film “Leave It to Beaver” with a new generation of actors. Billingsley returned for a cameo, however, as Aunt Martha.

In later years, she appeared regularly in TV series such as “Murphy Brown,” “Empty Nest” and “Baby Boom,” and had a memorable comedic turn opposite fellow TV moms June Lockhart of “Lassie” and Isabel Sanford of “The Jeffersons” on “Rojane” show.

Hugh Beaumont – Ward Cleaver

Hugh Beaumont played Ward Cleaver, the father of “Beaver” on the hit series. In 1982, Beaumont died at the age of 73. At the time of his death, The New York Times reported that he had suffered a heart attack while in Germany, where he was visiting his eldest son, who was teaching psychology.

After “Leave It to Beaver” ended, Beaumont kept busy acting. He played roles in “Studio 57” and he also wrote screenplays and short stories and also managed a Christmas tree farm.

Despite the success of the show, Beaumont was not surprised by the fame. In fact, when the cameras stopped rolling, he found solace in his family The great outdoors.

His daughter Kristen Beaumont spoke to Closer Weekly in 2020 and described the beloved patriarch as someone who “loved poetry,” had an “infectious laugh,” and considered the family’s annual trip to Minnesota a high point of the year.

In his later years, Beaumont lived in Minnesota. He suffered a stroke in 1970 and acted little thereafter.

Ken Osmond – Eddie Haskell

As a child, Ken Osmond played Eddie Haskell in “Leave It to Beaver.”

In 2020, Osmond died of cardiopulmonary arrest. He also has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which blocks airflow from the lungs. He died in 76 His Los Angeles home Around the family.

The Glendale, Calif., native began his career at age 4, working in commercials and as A picture is extra. At age 9, he landed his first speaking role in the movie “So Big,” Variety reported. He has appeared in “Good Morning Miss Dove,” “Everything But the Truth,” “The Loretta Young Show,” “The Walter Winchell File,” “Fury,” “Lassie” and “Wagon Train.”

The actor starred in “Leave It to Beaver” from 1957 to 1963. Osmond was only supposed to make a cameo appearance as the two-faced teenage scoundrel, Haskell. However, he did so well in his portrayal – and the show’s producers and its audience found him so memorable – that he appeared in nearly 100 of the show’s 234 episodes.

Eddie’s best friend Tony Dows Wally. He constantly kisses adults and kicks his peers, usually in the same scene, and is the closest a wholesome performance can get to a villain. Audiences of all ages love to hate him.

