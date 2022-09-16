New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As children across the United States return to school following coronavirus lockdowns that kept them out of classrooms for up to two years, experts in the education sector warn that significant numbers of students are entering classrooms unprepared — in some cases, behind grade levels — and some may struggle with serious behavioral problems.

“Some of these kids are falling several grade levels behind,” Tony Kinnett, executive director of the heterodox education publication Chalkboard Review and former STEM coordinator and head instructional coach for Indianapolis Public Schools, told Fox News Digital. “It’s not like these kids are going to come back and pick up where they left off. The last year, year and a half, they’ve regressed because they haven’t had any academic rigor.”

“It’s just an unmitigated disaster,” Kinnett said.

Department of Education Release a Report Earlier this month, math and reading scores declined more during the coronavirus pandemic than they have in decades.

Blue state Covid learning loss widens racial achievement gaps relative to red states: study

“In 2022, average scores for 9-year-old students decreased by 5 points in reading and 7 points in math compared to 2020,” the DOE said. “This is the largest average score decline in reading since 1990 and the first score decline in math.”

At a time when students are already struggling, the scores have gone down. Many school districts are seeing a downturn before governments begin closing schools in the spring of 2020.

“Before the pandemic, two-thirds of students in the US weren’t reading at grade level anyway,” Erica Sanzi, director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator, told Fox News Digital. “Things are already bad. Now, the house is more on fire than it already is.

In addition to students coming to school academically behind, experts told Fox News Digital that remote learning has set kids back when it comes to discipline and attention.

Remote learning during stress, anxiety among students, survey results due to coronavirus

“If you look at some of the recent reports from districts that have already returned to school this year, 84% of school districts are reporting a decline in classroom behavior,” Lindsay Burke, director of The Center for Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital. “So in some cases closing schools unnecessarily for years I think this is another of the negative consequences that will come.”

A study from the DOE’s Institute of Education Sciences published earlier this year showed that 84% public schools Agree or strongly agree that “the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected students’ behavioral development in their school,” and 87% agree that students’ “social-emotional development” has been “negatively affected.”

The study also showed that one-third of public schools reported an increase in fights, bullying and threats of violence “affected” by the pandemic.

A majority of parents believe distance learning is the reason their children are falling behind in school, the survey found

“You learn to behave, you learn to sit on the floor,” Sanji said of the behavioral skills learned in classrooms. “You learn to keep your hands to yourself, you learn not to solve problems by stabbing your classmate with a pencil, and you learn your letters, your colors, your math, so all these things are a big tumble and it doesn’t happen. It doesn’t seem like a lot of forces are really talking about it.

Sanji warned that more people need to realize that learning loss is compounding during this pandemic, because disadvantaged children may not be able to catch up. Those children may go into adulthood lacking basic behavioral skills.

“It’s no coincidence that 70% of incarcerated men read no more than a fourth-grade level,” Sanji said. “How is social promotion under 15? It’s easy to say we’re going to pass them because that 5th grader isn’t your problem when they’re 22. But the consequences of failing in the basic task of education, I’d argue, is to teach people how to speak, without You can’t do any other stuff.”

NY TIMES Newsletter Breaks Down Devastating School Closures: ‘Remote Learning Is a Failure’

Kinnett told Fox News Digital that the “first things first” about how to address learning loss is that school districts must agree that closing schools is “wrong.”

“If you don’t really point out where the gap is, you can’t move forward,” Kinnett said. “A lot of people want to say, oh, it’s not a learning loss, it’s not actually structural racism or affirmative action or, well, kids are stressed, you know, that COVID has taken a toll on them emotionally. There’s a lot of that. It’s hard to say, well, the problem is that they’re over a year. didn’t learn and they were on their phones for a whole year.”