Roe v. With the recent Supreme Court decision in Wade, pro-life and pro-abortion groups are scrambling to further influence our nation’s culture. It’s hard not to notice the disgusting ugliness of the perspective coming from left-wing activists. So why exactly is the culture of a nation important? What is at stake? Why is it important to choose to live a life of virtue or vice?

With abortion and many other issues, the world is in a big mess. Violence is on the rise. Order is breaking down. Everyone knows something is up next. Everything that is good these days is under attack. What is going on, and what can everyday people do about it?

in Against the Grain: Heroic Catholics Through the Centuries I tell the stories of 21 saints from 21 centuries, focusing on 21 virtues – and why virtues are especially important for our time. A better understanding of individuals who lived as shining examples, icons of contradictions, who did what was right and didn’t do what was always popular. Against the grain Heroic virtue, sainthood, is a summons for all. To be a saint is to change the world at once.

When the world turns to madness, the hero’s desire grows. Americans love superheroes. Feel the good about the good overpowering the bad. Our rational intellect tells us that even though comic book and movie superheroes aren’t real, we still gravitate towards them. why so We easily love our military, police, firefighters, medics and everyday heroes. Heroes give us comfort, energy and hope.

Catholics know that those who lived heroic lives, our saints, were not imaginary, but real. We look to them to emulate because they give us real comfort, energy and hope. It takes courageous living to mend our broken families, nations, and churches.

Dr. Jordan Peterson recently asked church leaders to start asking young people more. He spoke of its members making “big demands—big demands. Doing so will elicit heroic response, heroic participation, and heroic dedication. Do we prefer short-term security, affiliation, or status to long-term freedom? And heroism?”

Against the grainWhile focusing on heroic saints, is a highly relevant book as it also focuses on struggles and weaknesses. Against the grain Shows the path taken by the saints to reach the point of power. And that is the example you and I want. Where we too say, “Why not me?”

Against the grain There is a roadmap. The message is to act. Acts of resistance to the globalist “Great Reset,” “Great Transition,” and anti-Christian elites.

Against the grain It is also a life saver. Most importantly, it is an eternal life preserver. When culture is filling your boat with garbage and nonsense, living a life of more virtue, perhaps even heroic virtue, is a permanent life preserver.

We are usually called abnormal. As the world throws itself further into frenzy, confusion and madness, the cross is the answer. St. Bruno, founder of the Carthusians, said in the 11th century, “While the world changes, the cross remains constant.” Stand firm with the cross.

Against the grain This is the playbook for good guys to stop playing defense and start playing offense. If you are conditioned to go with the flow of our immoral culture, this book is not for you. If you live as a sign of contradiction in our rigid culture and want to live a more virtuous, perhaps even heroic life, be strong. Against the grain.

Against the grain There is a book that will change the way you view your faith and your relationship with humanity. It is about an epic struggle and mostly about our future. As Saint John Vianney said, “Saints do not begin well; but they all end well. We have begun badly; let us end well, and we shall one day go and meet them in heaven.”

Against the grain For culture-warriors, patriots, serious, faithful Catholics and people of all faiths interested in the Catholic story. This story is not only about our ancestors. It is about each person’s personal search to find the courage to be truly faithful in a world that Catholicism often does not want.

Don’t wait for Calvary. Instead, proceed with moral confidence. If necessary, heroic confidence. Step into the breach. stand out Go against the grain.

Saints are heroes. be one