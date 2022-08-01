New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LeAnn Rimes She opened up about the “resilience” she had after breaking into the country music industry as a teenager.

Rimes, 13 when she was released hit record “Blue,” reflected on the past 25 years in a new interview with “CBS Mornings.”

“The thing about me is that I have a lot of grit and I have a lot of resilience. If I wasn’t resilient, I wouldn’t be here,” she said in the interview.

Leanne Rimes says she had ‘some serious depression’ during pandemic: ‘It’s a human journey’

“Oh, so many times in my life I could have chosen a different path or not come back from where I was,” Rimes continued. “But I had such a fight. That rebellion that got me into trouble so many times also saved my life. Really saved my life so many times.”

Rimes’ upcoming album, “God’s Work,” She explores the spiritual journey. The “How Do I Live” singer explained that her music has a lot of “power” and makes her feel emotional.

“It’s so powerful. It makes me cry,” she said. “I think that’s part of my gift, to be able to help people feel. I know, it’s things I can’t say, I sing.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Rimes turns 40 on August 28. In an interview the singer reflected on hitting the milestone.

“I’m ready to mature,” she said. “Growing up in this business in front of everyone, people wanted me to be a certain age forever. I feel like people have allowed me to grow into a woman over the last few years, and I’ve also allowed myself to grow into a woman.

The musician started the countdown on social media on Monday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s officially my birthday month! Yay! 27 more days into my 30s. Bring it on, 40!”