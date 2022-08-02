Leaked audio tells us about Trump-linked “election integrity” efforts

Toggle caption Matt Rourke/AP

A prominent conservative attorney who worked with former President Donald Trump in his bid to overturn the 2020 election is leading “election integrity” summits in swing states across the country, raising concerns about how false claims about a “stolen” election could affect the future. Competition

Leaked audio from that summit, shared with NPR and other news outlets, provides an inside look at those efforts, which have been supported by key figures in Trump’s inner circle and funding from Trump’s political operation. Officials of the Republican National Committee have also attended these events.

The advocate and guiding force behind these peaks is Cleta Mitchell. She has come under intense scrutiny since she participated in a call to Georgia election officials on January 2, 2021, in which Trump pressured those officials to reverse the results.

“I just need 11,000 votes — guys, I need 11,000 votes,” Trump said on the call. “Give me a break. You know we already have that in spades.”

During the call, Mitchell made several allegations of voter fraud, which the Georgia secretary of state — himself a conservative Republican — said his office investigated and debunked.

Shortly after the audio of the call was released, Mitchell resigned under pressure from her position as a partner with the law firm Foley & Lardner. expressed concern With her participation on the call.

A congressional committee is investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol submitted Michelle. In addition to her participation on the call with Georgia election officials, the committee also issued a email Two days after the 2020 election, Mitchell indicated that state legislators could choose which electors to send to the Electoral College. That strategy could allow pro-Trump voters to ignore their states’ election results.

District Attorney for Fulton County, Ga. Also A Subsuggestion Mitchell to testify as part of an independent criminal investigation into Trump’s election efforts.

Since those investigations, Mitchell has been working for the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), a conservative nonprofit group in Washington, DC, where “now I get to work on election integrity every day,” she said recently. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is a senior partner at CPI and Trump’s Save America political action committee. gave $1 million to CPI last summer. Under the umbrella of the CPI, Mitchell “Election Integrity Network.”

With those connections and funding, CPI has held “Election Integrity Summits” in several states this year, including Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania. “We are taking back our electoral system,” Michelle “The election integrity movement is populated and driven by people who supported President Trump and who literally cast their votes aside,” former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said earlier this year.

Documentary, a Washington, DC-based watchdog group that reports on the influence of wealthy individuals in corporations and politics, obtained leaked recordings from several incidents. He died on March 31, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. Summit hours outside of the shared with NPR and other news outlets.

On the face of it, neither the mobilization of poll observers nor the increased scrutiny of election officials is alarming or unusual. Brendan Fisher, Deputy Executive Director of Documented, says the difference between these incidents is what they believe is fake and false information about the 2020 election.

“The concern is that conspirators who are looking for fraud around every corner are disrupting voting and election administration,” Fisher said.

Election officials have described receiving threats since the 2020 elections. On Monday, the Department of Justice Dr declared Election officials and workers reported receiving about a thousand “hostile or harassing” contacts. More than 100 of those contacts, the department said, “met the threshold for a federal criminal investigation.”

Mitchell, for her part, stresses the importance of volunteers remaining humble. “Never lose your temper or raise your voice,” says the group’s “citizen’s guide.”

CPI did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the event.

Here are four takeaways from the recording:

A Republican National Committee official praised Mitchell and her efforts

Although Mitchell has faced intense scrutiny over her fraud claims surrounding the 2020 election, RNC officials have praised Mitchell and expressed respect for her work.

Joshua Findlay, the RNC’s national director for election integrity, opened his remarks by thanking Mitchell.

“I’m very grateful, first of all, that you’re wearing this,” Findlay said. “And secondly, we’re invited. I flew all night for our meeting in Nevada.”

Findlay suggested that the RNC would take its cues from Mitchell.

“Cletta Mitchell, she’s the best election and election law expert here. We’re not going to tell her what to do,” Findlay said. “But hopefully we can provide some infrastructure and some muscle and that’s what we want to do.”

Andrea Raffle, the RNC’s director of election integrity for the state of Pennsylvania, also spoke at the event and discussed ways people can get involved in election offices. One goal of that effort, Findlay and Raffle explained, was to connect volunteer and paid election workers to the Republican Party’s “war room” who could help resolve election issues and inform the party of potential legal challenges.

“The RNC works with other groups interested in promoting election integrity but the party’s efforts are independent of any outside organization,” said RNC spokeswoman Emma Vaughn. “As such, the RNC is not part of any formal alliance with outside groups.”

Vaughn said that in places where the RNC had already engaged in “election integrity” efforts, “elections have gone smoothly and turnout has increased.”

Participants are being screened by investigators

Michael Roman, who served as director of Election Day Operations for the Trump 2020 campaign, also participated in the summit.

About a month earlier, Roman had been subpoenaed by the January 6 Committee in Congress.

“Communications are in the possession of the Select Committee showing your involvement in a coordinated strategy to contact Republican members in some of the states that former President Trump lost and urge them to ‘reclaim’ their right by sending a slate of alternate voters. Support former President Trump,” Committee Chairman Benny said. Thompson said letter To Roman regarding the subpoena. “You appear to have helped direct Trump campaign personnel participating in this effort.”

Roman did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.

Accordingly The Washington PostA grand jury in Washington has also subpoenaed records of communications between Arizona officials and Findlay, as well as several other Trump campaign staffers, as part of a Justice Department investigation.

There is no indication that Findlay himself is under investigation.

Focus on the ‘blue’ areas

Throughout the event, several presenters suggested that closely monitoring areas with large numbers of Democrats is especially important.

Doug McLinko, county commissioner of Bradford County, Pa., said efforts to “clean up” voter rolls should be focused on Philadelphia and surrounding areas, “because those are the county’s problems. Yes, we can go to rural areas. Counties and we will clean up voter rolls.” We need to do that but let’s be honest where there is theft.

At another point, a member of the audience from Philadelphia, who did not identify himself, said, “In some parts of the city that are very dangerous because Black Lives Matter — we have people of color and can we find? Who are the number one conservatives and willing to work.” Are there?”

Organizers of the event did not directly address the question, but said they were working on finding more volunteers to monitor the election in Philadelphia.

Comments about more ethnically diverse and predominantly Democratic areas were not limited to Pennsylvania.

The RNC’s Findlay carried Harris County, Tex. is described, including the city of Houston.

“It’s like Philadelphia, Texas,” Findlay said. “This is a county where we know there are all sorts of problems.”

“Our job is not to win,” said Christine Brim, a conservative activist in left-leaning Fairfax County, Virginia. “Our job is to lose less badly. And when you’re faced with that reality, when you’re a blue county that can destroy a statewide vote, it focuses on what you’re doing.”

Prior interest in conspiracy theories and incendiary rhetoric

Tony Shuppe, founder and CEO of Audit the Vote PA, was introduced at the conference as the leader of the state’s “Election Integrity” coalition. She told NPR that she is now working with a number of groups in the state on those efforts.

As Shuppe said in a video posted on Facebook, she was outside Washington, DC and the Capitol during the January 6, 2021, attack. She said she did not witness any violence that day and things were peaceful where she was.

Shuppe has written Her path to political activism began after watching a 10-episode three-hour online video called “The Fall of the Cabal.” The video promotes a variety of conspiracy theories related to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, including the Pizzagate and Cuenon theories. The Anti-Defamation League has is described QAnon is “under the hallmarks of anti-Semitism and xenophobia” as “a widespread conspiracy theory popular among right-wing extremists”.

“I don’t know if any of the information in the video is true,” Schuppe told NPR in an email. “But what if it was? The video opened my eyes to being more analytical and questioning all narratives. I feel the same way about 9/11. All narratives were questioned.”

In a shocking scene in the video, the narrator claims that “all over the world, children are stolen and sold to elite pedophile rings,” who then “drink the children’s blood and eat their flesh.”

NPR asked Shuppe if she believed that particular claim.

“I have no idea,” Shuppe replied. “I wish I knew. Nice question though. Why don’t you do some digging to find it and report back?”

Another participant in the program has used incendiary rhetoric in the past.

Ned Jones, deputy director of the Election Integrity Network at CPI, presented on ways to hold local election officials accountable by filing public records requests.

During the January 6 Capitol riots, Jones responded That a Tweet As for violations of the Capitol building, “When BLM/Antifa burn cities they don’t say a word. It’s our turn! The time has come!”

He has repeatedly tweeted about the possibility of a second “civil war”.

Responding to tweets on the street violence During a post-election protest in Washington state in December 2020, Jones wrote“Civil War has begun in Olympia, WA! Let’s be patriotic!”

Jones did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.