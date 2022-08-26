New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The most senior member of the US Senate, Senator Patrick Leahy, said he would support President Biden if he chose to run for re-election, but that it would be “his decision”.

Leahy, who is retiring from politics when his term ends next year, is good friends with Biden and has worked extensively with the president in the past.

Asked by Politico if Biden wanted to run again, Leahy, 82, replied, “That’s his decision. If he does, I’ll support him.”

Leahy spoke glowingly of Biden’s involvement “behind the scenes” with policy completions since winning the Oval Office.

“He understands government. He understands what’s possible. He understands what’s impossible,” Leahy said of Biden. “And he understands when to give credit to others — he does so even though he’s the one really pulling the strings.”

Biden faces a tough decision on whether to run in 2024. Poll results from battleground states have fluctuated wildly in recent months.

The Emerson College poll was released Thursday Former President Trump President Biden leads Pennsylvania voters by five percentage points in the 2024 presidential matchup.

According to the poll, 47% of voters said they would support Trump, while 42% said they would support Biden. Additionally, 3% said they were undecided, while 8% said they would support someone else.

Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the Keystone State during the 2020 presidential election, with both getting less than 100,000 votes. In 2016, Trump defeated then Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by a similar margin.

