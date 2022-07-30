Leah Williamson: “Women’s football and society have changed”

England captain Leah Williamson believes that whatever the result of Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley, this tournament will change not only women’s football, but also gender equality in general.

Williamson may become the first England captain to lift a major trophy since Bobby Moore lifted the World Cup in 1966, but she is already very proud to have been part of what she sees as a watershed moment for women.

“What we have already seen in the tournament is that it was a change not only for women’s football, but for society as a whole, this is how they look at us,” Williamson said.

“The end is not the end of the road, but its beginning. And regardless of the final result, there will be a pleasant moment for reflection. Naturally my job is to play 90 minutes and win, but when we look back at this tournament as a whole, we really started something. I want tomorrow to be the beginning, to be the creator of the future.

“I have only ever been in a football workplace, but in most jobs around the world, women still have a few more battles to try to overcome. For every success we have, for every shift in judgment or perception, or for opening the eyes of someone who will now view women as someone who could potentially be the equal of their male counterpart, it can lead to a change in society.”

If anyone had any doubts as to why Sarina Wigman made Williamson, a part-time accounting student, the captain of the England team, then such fears were dispelled when the 25-year-old girl was imbued with her topic. “It’s a powerful message that in a typically male-dominated environment, these advances we’ve made can be continued and affect everyone on a larger scale.”

Wigman confirmed that she has no problem with the choice. “Everyone is in shape,” said the England manager, who has generally resisted her squad’s rotation. “We will make difficult choices; everyone has a quality to play with.”

Wigman, who led her native Netherlands to glory at Euro 2017, thrives on understatement, but even someone as low-key as she agreed to play in front of 90,000 at Wembley will be special.

“I’m not stupid, I know he’s big,” she said. “It’s incredible and I love it. The game can get a little physical at some point. Germany can play very straightforward, very physical. This is what we expect, but we have seen some things that we want to use.”