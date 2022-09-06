New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Leah Remini joins the many parents who are sending their kids off to college and the actress shares her struggles of saying goodbye Daughter Sophia She started her college journey.

Remini shared a lengthy Instagram post over the weekend expressing her struggles with sending off her only daughter, who she shares with her Husband Angelo Pagan First time to college.

“Bringing our only child to college for the first time was the saddest and proudest moment of my life,” Remini began the lengthy post, paired with a throwback photo of herself with her daughter. “I’ve never cried so much in my life. The only comfort I can find is meeting other parents at Target who bond with me in our mutual pain and pride.”

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and I still torture myself with the thought that I might have pushed my daughter onto a college track because I never went when I was her age,” Remini continued. “I’m entering my second year at NYU, so we’re both college students now!”

Former “King of Queens” star She talked about her daughter getting older and how hard it was to see her daughter’s room empty until she returned home for the holidays.

“My heart goes out to all the parents and caregivers going through this bittersweet journey. The good news is that Thanksgiving is 83 days away…” Remini concluded the post.

A few days later, Remini posted about her daughter again, this time thanking her sister, Nicole, who moved from Arizona to help with the process. She thanked some friends and her mom for checking in with her.

“I love you all. Thank you for caring so much when I needed it most. I am so blessed to have you all in my life,” Remini concluded her post. The caption is linked to three separate images that show the people who helped move in.

Remini was spending as much time as possible with her daughter leading up to her departure. According to sources spoken to TMZ, She couldn’t attend her close friend Jennifer Lopez’s wedding to Ben Affleck, so she stayed home with her daughter and got her ready for school.