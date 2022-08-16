Leaflets threatening homeless people and drug addicts with arson are being investigated by the VPD

Vancouver police say they are trying to determine who is responsible for leaflets distributed in downtown Eastside that threaten to burn homeless tents as well as Insite, a controlled injection site.

Pictures of threatening leaflets that give the homeless seven days to leave the area were circulated Monday on social media.

“We are working to identify the person or people responsible for these messages, which understandably caused fear and anxiety in the center of the Eastside,” the sergeant said. Steve Addison said in an emailed statement.

“Until we know more, we ask everyone to be extra vigilant, keep an eye on your neighbors and report suspicious activity.”

The leaflet states that Insite will be “the first building to be burned down”.

The leaflets threaten the property of the homeless and the protected injection site next door. (Filed)

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Threats, violence “another day in the life”

Trey Helton, manager of the Society for the Prevention of Overdose, which provides controlled consumption services and other harm reduction measures, says he heard from people in the community that the flyers were being distributed around the weekend.

He says that while it’s sad, the homeless in Vancouver are routinely subjected to threats and acts of violence.

He says he experienced it first hand, as he used to be homeless and addicted to drugs.

“When I was sleeping in the alleys of Granville, people came up to me and tried to punch me in the face or beat me regularly just because they thought I was an unworthy citizen,” Helton said.

“The reality is that people who are homeless and have a mental illness or face substance use disorder problems all too often experience it. And it can often be written down as another day in the life.”

Helton says more love and compassion for the homeless is needed.

“It could happen to you, it could happen to one of your family members, whoever you are.”

The mayor is responsible

Vancouver Coastal Health, which operates Insite in partnership with the Portland Hotel Society, said it is aware of the threats to both people in the area and their facilities.

“VCH takes a zero-tolerance approach to any threat to the safety of our employees or customers who access services at our healthcare facilities,” the health authority said in an email.

“Because many of our clients who use psychoactive substances are also living with mental health issues and trauma, it is critical that they feel safe, secure and without judgment when accessing essential health services, including harm reduction services.”

On Twitter, Mayor Kennedy Stewart called the letters “reprehensible” and repeated the call for people with information to come forward.

The homeless people living in Hastings deserve our support, friendship and support. compassion. This is reprehensible & will not be tolerated. Those involved in this will be treated to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information please contact me or @VancouverPD . pic.twitter.com/rHY1olS4Xb –@kennedystewart

The letters arrive at a busy time in downtown Eastside.

Crime and destructive behavior in Vancouver – or at least the perception of it – is getting a lot of attention in the media and social media. In the run-up to municipal elections in October, some candidates have made these issues central to their campaigns.

Last week, some tents began to descend on Hastings Street, where a large encampment of homeless people was under orders from the fire chief to demolish the makeshift houses for fire safety reasons. However, no one was able to provide housing for the people living there.

In Langley last month, four people who were homeless or former homeless were shot dead, two fatally, in an hours-long shootout that ended with police shooting the alleged shooter dead.

Shortly thereafter, a woman was deliberately set on fire as she sat on a sidewalk in downtown Eastside.

The senseless attacks have shocked the community and advocates and left them wondering what needs to be done to make the homeless less vulnerable.