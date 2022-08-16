Leadership Vacuum Intensifies Anxiety as UK Crisis Approaches

However, this tsunami of bad news has hit the political vacuum as Prime Minister Boris Johnson works out his last few weeks at Downing Street before a successor is announced on September 5.

Mr Johnson, who was forced to resign after a series of scandals, has rejected calls to recall parliament or sit down with two of his contenders, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi. Sunak to decide how to help Britons facing huge rising electricity bills.

The sense of drift extends beyond the energy crisis, with public services collapsing and the ambulance service under intense pressure. Britons are also struggling with more administrative tasks, such as renewing passports or taking driver’s license exams.

“It’s not so much chaos as it’s a slow sense of decline: things stop one after the other,” said Professor Fielding.

Yet it was the news of higher energy prices, fueled in large part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and their bleak outlook for the economy, that gave rise to the ominous foreboding.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England, having warned that inflation would reach 13 percent, raised interest rates and also predicted a recession that would last more than a year. At the time of the announcement, both Mr. Johnson and his Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahavi, were on vacation.