Leadership Vacuum Intensifies Anxiety as UK Crisis Approaches

LONDON. With rising energy prices, a looming recession, an increase in rail accidents and the prospect of a drought, the UK is facing its fair share of challenges.
But a change in leadership at the top echelon of the British government has exacerbated these problems. The country has an interim prime minister who is preparing to resign, there is a war of words between his two potential successors, parliament is not in session, and the holiday season too.
All this has raised fears that British politicians have left the public in limbo at a moment of growing crisis.
“It’s like waiting for a typhoon,” said Stephen Fielding, professor of political history at the University of Nottingham. “We are all sure that bad things will happen, but at the moment there is no one responsible, there is no feeling that someone has taken these things into their own hands.”
Amid a torrent of bleak economic news and as the economy begins to contract, many Britons have been shocked by new estimates that inflation will hit 13 percent and that the average cost of heating a typical home will rise to £4,266 ($5,170) next year. year. . This would increase the typical monthly payment to £355 from the current £164.
Officials are also reportedly developing plans to prevent power outages and possible power cuts in winter.
In addition, a rail strike is scheduled to resume on Thursday, and public services, including the country’s overburdened health care system, are under acute strain. Recently, tourism chaos has swept through airports and the country’s largest ferry port, Dover; and drought warnings are in effect after England experienced the driest July since 1935.
However, this tsunami of bad news has hit the political vacuum as Prime Minister Boris Johnson works out his last few weeks at Downing Street before a successor is announced on September 5.
Mr Johnson, who was forced to resign after a series of scandals, has rejected calls to recall parliament or sit down with two of his contenders, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi. Sunak to decide how to help Britons facing huge rising electricity bills.
The sense of drift extends beyond the energy crisis, with public services collapsing and the ambulance service under intense pressure. Britons are also struggling with more administrative tasks, such as renewing passports or taking driver’s license exams.
“It’s not so much chaos as it’s a slow sense of decline: things stop one after the other,” said Professor Fielding.
Yet it was the news of higher energy prices, fueled in large part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and their bleak outlook for the economy, that gave rise to the ominous foreboding.
Earlier this month, the Bank of England, having warned that inflation would reach 13 percent, raised interest rates and also predicted a recession that would last more than a year. At the time of the announcement, both Mr. Johnson and his Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahavi, were on vacation.
Returning to Downing Street last week, Mr Johnson attended a meeting with energy executives last week but insisted that a decision would have to be awaited from his successor.
Dismayed by this outcome, one Friday newspaper preferred ironyby posting a banner headline that read “Prime Minister Coming to Meeting”.
Former opposition Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown last week tried to fill a gap by suggesting in an article that energy companies should be nationalized temporarily if they were unable to offer lower bills. However, his intervention highlighted the absence of current Labor leader Keir Starmer, who was also on holiday.
When he returned to work on Monday, Mr Starmer said that if he were in office, he would freeze electricity bills to limit the impact on needy consumers.
Although Mr. Johnson has been criticized for refusing to try to resolve the issue with Ms. Truss and Mr. Sunak over electricity costs, the three are unlikely to agree, even if they are in the same room.
The two contenders for leadership are engaged in a bitter political struggle, and the management of the economy has been one of the main dividing lines. Ms. Truss wants to focus on cutting taxes to spur economic growth, and Mr. Sunak wants to make fighting inflation a priority.
But in the course of a stormy election campaign, both candidates were forced to change their positions somewhat. Mr. Sunak now says he wants to cut VAT, the sales tax, on electricity bills after previously dismissing the idea; Ms Truss, who at one point insisted she wanted to cut taxes rather than give people “handouts” in the form of grants, now hints she could offer more help to those struggling with energy costs.
Analysts say work is underway behind the scenes and the new premier has time to prepare a package of measures before prices rise in the fall.
“The conversation between energy companies and government is ongoing and ongoing,” said Hannah White, acting director of the Institute for Government, a London-based research institute. “So I don’t think policy making is as paralyzed as some of the media is trying to portray it.”
Ms White believes that some of Mr Johnson’s criticism may come from those who have always opposed him. “Perhaps they are using the fact that he is not solving this problem as a stick to beat him, but in my opinion it would be wrong for him to intervene politically,” Ms. White said.
Yet there is little doubt about the seriousness of what many people in Britain are facing. Martin Lewis, a well-known financial expert, told the BBC that the UK was facing “a national crisis on the scale we saw during the pandemic”, comparing the situation to the filling of hospital beds in continental Europe in 2020, but without taking any action. actions.
Meanwhile, more than 100,000 people joined an online pledge to refuse to pay their electricity bills in October. “We are facing an increase in energy prices in the UK that will cause widespread devastation for so many,” said Lewis Ford of Hull in the north of England, who has participated in an online initiative known as Don’t pay. “Millions will be forced into debt, and too many will be left without heating in the winter cold.”
“The shameful failure of our political leaders to manage this crisis is evident to all,” he added in an emailed statement.
A broader sense of malaise highlighted one of the features of the British system, whereby when the ruling party changes its leader, the country changes its prime minister without a general election.
This inevitably leads to a break in the choice of a successor, and in a country where power is relatively centralized in London, this can irritate the British, whose electoral system is designed to create a strong government that can act.
“Expectations are high and delivery is almost non-existent at the moment because we have a government that is incapacitated,” Professor Fielding said.
There, he added, “an empty hole where a determined prime minister should be.”