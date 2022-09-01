type here...
Lea Michele addresses the 'Funny Girl' casting controversy and allegations of bullying on the 'Glee' set

(CNN)Next to her Debut as Fanny Brice In the first Broadway revival of "Funny Girl," Lea Michele discusses her nerves about returning to the stage, accusations of creating a toxic environment on "Glee" and, yes, unfounded Internet rumors that she's illiterate.

Michelle is In place of Beanie Feldstein In the lead role (originating by Barbra Streisand in Tony-nominated and Oscar-winning turns). In a new interview with The New York TimesShe acknowledged the controversy surrounding her casting and Feldstein’s sudden exit from the show.
“Everyone here has been through a lot, and I just have to be prepared and do a good job and respect the fact that this is their place,” she told The Times before her first performance.
    Michelle’s road to “Funny Girl” was long and winding: She discovered music as a teenager, performing in the Tony-winning musical “Spring Awakening,” according to the New York Times. Michelle said she fell in love and soon after, was cast in the lead role in Ryan Murphy’s TV comedy “Glee.” Her character, the talented but grating Rachel Berry, shares Michelle’s real-life obsession with the Streisand-starring musical.

      ‘Funny Girl’ drama timeline — and how Lea Michele got there
      After years of performing songs from “Funny Girl” on “Glee” — Rachel also starred in the series’ revival — and various attempts to bring the musical to Broadway, director Michael Mayer told the Times that Mitchell was considered for the next role. But for the new production she realized she might not be ready. (Michelle gave birth to her son in 2020 while the musical was being cast.) Michelle said that after learning of Feldstein’s casting, she told Mayer that she would be “honored” to take on the role if Feldstein’s run ended.
      Read on
      And Feldstein’s tenure on “Funny Girl” ended — months earlier than she initially announced. The highly anticipated production received mostly negative reviews when it opened in April, and most of them focused on Feldstein’s vocal abilities. In July, Feldstein announced that she would be releasing music at the end of the month instead of September. The following day, the “Funny Girl” team announced Michelle’s casting.
      The appointment of Mitchell to replace Feldstein proved to be a controversial decision. Many theater fans were reminded of “Glee” actress Samantha Marie Weir’s claims in 2020, when she accused Mitchell of fostering a toxic environment on set and said Mitchell exposed her to “traumatic microaggressions.” When Mitchell was cast, Ware commented: “Yes, I care. Yes, I am (sic) affected … Yes, I was oppressed. Yes, my dreams were tarnished. Yes, Broadway perpetuates whiteness.”
        Mitchell declined to address Weir’s claims with the Times but said her work ethic and “pressures of perfectionism are (her) big blind spots.”
        Regarding the joke that Michelle is illiterate, which circulates online when Michelle makes the news, she suggests that the joke is made because of her gender.
          “I went to ‘Glee’ every day; I knew my lines every day,” she told the Times. “And then there’s a rumor that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think a lot of this wouldn’t have happened if I were human.”
          Michelle’s first show as Fanny is on September 6. Feldstein’s standby, Julie Benko — who took over the role in August — will fill in for Mitchell once a week for the remainder of Mitchell’s run.

