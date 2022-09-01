Lea Michele addresses the ‘Funny Girl’ casting controversy and allegations of bullying on the ‘Glee’ set

(CNN) Next to her Debut as Fanny Brice In the first Broadway revival of “Funny Girl,” Lea Michele discusses her nerves about returning to the stage, accusations of creating a toxic environment on “Glee” and, yes, unfounded Internet rumors that she’s illiterate.

“Everyone here has been through a lot, and I just have to be prepared and do a good job and respect the fact that this is their place,” she told The Times before her first performance.

Michelle’s road to “Funny Girl” was long and winding: She discovered music as a teenager, performing in the Tony-winning musical “Spring Awakening,” according to the New York Times. Michelle said she fell in love and soon after, was cast in the lead role in Ryan Murphy’s TV comedy “Glee.” Her character, the talented but grating Rachel Berry, shares Michelle’s real-life obsession with the Streisand-starring musical.

After years of performing songs from “Funny Girl” on “Glee” — Rachel also starred in the series’ revival — and various attempts to bring the musical to Broadway, director Michael Mayer told the Times that Mitchell was considered for the next role. But for the new production she realized she might not be ready. (Michelle gave birth to her son in 2020 while the musical was being cast.) Michelle said that after learning of Feldstein’s casting, she told Mayer that she would be “honored” to take on the role if Feldstein’s run ended.

