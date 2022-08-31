Lay from 9 to 5! Dolly Parton launches Doggy Parton pet clothing collection.

Enlarge this image switch title Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Loved not only for her legendary country music but also for her compassion and generosity, Dolly Parton has launched a line of pet clothing and accessories that she says will help support an animal rescue organization.

Appropriately named Doggy Parton, the line features fringed cowboy dresses, rhinestone-studded harnesses, plaid shirts and bandanas, concert t-shirts, toys, and even a blonde wig inspired by the singer.

“Puppy Love” was my very first record, and six decades later my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to create my own line of clothes, accessories, toys and more for Doggy Parton with a little “Dolly” flair. “, Parton said in a video message on Twitter.

“Part of the proceeds will go to support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find endless love. Don’t we all need it?”

Products are currently only available on Amazon. Message about DoggyParton.com says that the online store is under development.