Lawyers say Britney Griner will appeal Russian drug conviction

“The discussion of the rather sensitive topic of the exchange of captured Russian and American citizens continues through the channels set by the two presidents,” said Darchiev, director of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. said TASS, state news agency.

One Russian whose release Moscow is seeking, Mr. Darchiev confirmed, is Viktor Bout, an imprisoned Russian arms dealer. Mr. Darchiev said that Ms. Griner, as well as Paul Whelan, a former US Marine convicted of espionage by a court in Moscow, were discussed as potential candidates for the exchange.

The Biden administration offered to release Mr. Bout in exchange for Ms. Greener and Mr. Whelan, according to people familiar with the offer. Lawyers for Ms Griner have previously said they could withdraw the appeal if it interferes with the exchange process.

The case of Ms Griner, who was detained at a Russian airport in February and accused of carrying hash oil vape cartridges in her luggage, is entangled in the deteriorating relations between Russia and the United States following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. This month, a Russian judge sentenced Ms Griner to nine years in a maximum security penal colony. American officials said she was “wrongfully detained” and that her trial was politically motivated.