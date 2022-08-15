Lawyers say Britney Griner will appeal Russian drug conviction

type here...
By printveela editor

Defense for Britney Griner, the American basketball star jailed in Russia on drug smuggling charges, said Monday she is appealing the conviction as Russian diplomats have become more open about a potential prisoner swap with the US.

Maria Blagovolina, a partner at the law firm that represented Ms Griner, confirmed her appeal against the verdict handed down this month by the Khimki City Court in the Moscow Region.

Ms Griner’s legal team said the appeal, which had been expected, would likely take up to three months to resolve. Russian officials said all legal avenues must be exhausted before a potential exchange can be discussed.

But Alexander Darchiev, a senior Russian diplomat, said over the weekend that political talks with the United States were already underway, including discussions of Russians detained by the United States, whose release Moscow is seeking to secure Ms Griner’s freedom.

“The discussion of the rather sensitive topic of the exchange of captured Russian and American citizens continues through the channels set by the two presidents,” said Darchiev, director of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. said TASS, state news agency.

One Russian whose release Moscow is seeking, Mr. Darchiev confirmed, is Viktor Bout, an imprisoned Russian arms dealer. Mr. Darchiev said that Ms. Griner, as well as Paul Whelan, a former US Marine convicted of espionage by a court in Moscow, were discussed as potential candidates for the exchange.

The Biden administration offered to release Mr. Bout in exchange for Ms. Greener and Mr. Whelan, according to people familiar with the offer. Lawyers for Ms Griner have previously said they could withdraw the appeal if it interferes with the exchange process.

The case of Ms Griner, who was detained at a Russian airport in February and accused of carrying hash oil vape cartridges in her luggage, is entangled in the deteriorating relations between Russia and the United States following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. This month, a Russian judge sentenced Ms Griner to nine years in a maximum security penal colony. American officials said she was “wrongfully detained” and that her trial was politically motivated.

The day after the verdict, top U.S. and Russian diplomats said their governments were ready to negotiate for the release of both the American basketball star and Mr. Whelan. Diplomats, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said in separate press conferences that the talks would proceed through a channel set by their two presidents.

