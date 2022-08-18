Lawyers claim Alberta lifted school mask requirement to quell border protests

The decision to lift the mandatory wearing of masks in Alberta schools fell short of public health advice and was instead made by government officials for political reasons, including a “crack down on protests” at the Coutts border crossing, lawyers said in court on Wednesday.

Hearings in the Court of Queen’s Bench, Alberta’s highest court, are centered on the abrupt lifting of school masks on Feb. 8.

This is part of an application submitted on behalf of the families of five immunocompromised children and the Alberta Federation of Labor (AFL).

Lawyers for the group argued that Alberta’s chief medical officer, Dr. Dina Hinshaw, devolved her powers to the cabinet and failed to fulfill her obligations to protect medically vulnerable schoolchildren.

The children at the center of this court case, the applicants’ lawyers say, suffered segregation, exclusion and bullying as a result of having to stay at home and not going to school, or, in other cases, because they were the only ones in their schools who wore masks.

Mandate lifted to ‘crush protests’

The statement alleges that the sudden end to the masking mandate violated the statutory rights of immunocompromised children who were forced to choose between their education and their health.

The cancellation of the mandate was made with the “improper purpose” of “repressing protests”. argued lawyer Orlach O’Kelly, who cited ongoing protests and blockades at the Coutts border crossing in late January and February.

Documents Show Alberta Policy Led to Decision to Lift COVID Restrictions, Critics Claim

The applicants told Judge Grant Dunlop that they were not asking for the reinstatement of the provincial mandate.

Instead, O’Kelly and her co-counsel, Sharon Roberts, made closing arguments on Wednesday, asking the judge to issue a statement that Hinshaw did not make the decision and that she could not hand over power to the cabinet in the future.

The government’s lawyers will have the opportunity to make their final arguments on Thursday.

The government ordered to hand over the documents

The same group had previously unsuccessfully filed an emergency application to give school boards the power to enforce their own mask-wearing requirements. But Dunlop agreed that the case could go ahead as a judicial review of both the policy and how the decision to end the mandate was made.

As part of this review, O’Kelly and Roberts requested additional information from the Alberta government, which the province refused to release until two separate court orders were issued in June and again in July.

Alberta government memos on schools masking ‘curse’, union leader says

Only then did the government release documents previously protected by cabinet confidentiality, including a PowerPoint presentation and minutes from a cabinet committee meeting on February 8, the day it announced its plans to lift the public health measures.

Alberta Health Briefs have shown that while many factors can influence COVID transmission, schools without masks at the start of the 2021 school year had an average of three times as many outbreaks as those wearing masks.

The removal of the mask mandate has been accelerated

A PowerPoint presentation prepared by Hinshaw and presented by Health Secretary Jason Copping presented three options, with steps in each, to lift the restrictions.

In the first case, most public health measures will be lifted in phase 1, allowing Alberta to “become a leader in entering the endemic space”, while in the third, the decision will be left entirely to the committee.

Documents show that the committee chose option 2, which is largely in line with the plan announced by Prime Minister Jason Kenney later that day. But at some point, the school disguise plan changed.

In PowerPoint, lifting the mandatory wearing of masks in schools was the second step of the second option and was due to take place on March 1st.

But meeting minutes show that the removal of masks in schools has been rescheduled for February 14th. Education Minister Adriana Lagrange also withdrew the school board’s authority to make its own rules.

In response to the release of the once-hidden documents, Steve Bewick, spokesman for Health Secretary Copping, said the decision to eliminate school masks was made “based on the best available evidence and advice from Alberta Health and the chief medical officer for health.”

“We support our decision to lift public health measures, including the removal of mandatory masks in schools. It was the right choice for the kids and didn’t pose an undue risk to our communities.”