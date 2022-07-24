type here...
TOP STORIES Lawyer wins Ernest Hemingway impersonation contest in Key West
TOP STORIES

Lawyer wins Ernest Hemingway impersonation contest in Key West

By printveela editor

-

12
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

John Auvil (center) receives a bust of Ernest Hemingway and congratulates him on winning the 2022 Hemingway lookalike competition at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Florida. To the left of Avila is Joe Maxey, the 2019 winner, and to the right is Fred Johnson, who won in 1986. This was Auvil’s eighth attempt at the annual competition.

Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP


hide title

switch title

Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP

John Auvil (center) receives a bust of Ernest Hemingway and congratulates him on winning the 2022 Hemingway lookalike competition at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Florida. To the left of Avila is Joe Maxey, the 2019 winner, and to the right is Fred Johnson, who won in 1986. This was Auvil’s eighth attempt at the annual competition.

Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP

Some came in woolen fishermen’s jerseys, while other contestants were in sportswear. But it was lawyer John Avila’s cream sweater that caught the attention of the judges, who awarded him the title of most similar to the writer and former Key West resident Ernest Hemingway.

On Saturday night, Aouville defeated 124 other contenders for the title in the annual Hemingway lookalike competition at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, a Key West establishment where the author was a regular during his decade-long residence on the island in the 1930s.

The doppelgänger contest is the highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration, which concluded on Sunday.

Auville said he shares Hemingway’s passion for fishing, has written several works of fiction and would like to write more.

“Everyone wants to write like Hemingway,” said Oville, who lives in Dade City, Florida, northeast of Tampa.

While living in Key West, Hemingway wrote classics including For Whom the Bell Tolls and To Have and Have Not.

Previous article$15K reward offered months after Fox analyst Giano Caldwell’s brother’s Chicago shooting goes unanswered
Next articleAt least 17 migrants die after boat capsizes off Bahamas

Latest news

Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The White House has been lying to the country for a year and a half: Sean Duffy

closer Video Tommy Bruce: Americans need to know about President Biden's health...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Chelsea team ‘not ready and need new transfers’, Tuchel says

Thomas Tuchel said he could not guarantee that Chelsea would be ready for their first Premier League game...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

A shooting in a Los Angeles park killed two people, police said.

Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

LA Schools Adopt Radical ‘Trans Affirming’ Agenda to Attack ‘Gender Binary’

closer Video Teacher unions take over public education: Mother of three 'Fox...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Jason Momoa involved in an accident with a motorcyclist in California

off Video Fox News Flash July 24 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Climate activists adopt extreme tactics, violence looms as deadline to ‘save the planet’ approaches

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 23 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News