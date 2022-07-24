Lawyer wins Ernest Hemingway impersonation contest in Key West

Enlarge this image switch title Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP

Some came in woolen fishermen’s jerseys, while other contestants were in sportswear. But it was lawyer John Avila’s cream sweater that caught the attention of the judges, who awarded him the title of most similar to the writer and former Key West resident Ernest Hemingway.

On Saturday night, Aouville defeated 124 other contenders for the title in the annual Hemingway lookalike competition at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, a Key West establishment where the author was a regular during his decade-long residence on the island in the 1930s.

The doppelgänger contest is the highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration, which concluded on Sunday.

Auville said he shares Hemingway’s passion for fishing, has written several works of fiction and would like to write more.

“Everyone wants to write like Hemingway,” said Oville, who lives in Dade City, Florida, northeast of Tampa.

While living in Key West, Hemingway wrote classics including For Whom the Bell Tolls and To Have and Have Not.