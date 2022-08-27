New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are being subpoenaed to testify about a players-only meeting before the BMW Championship.

Lawyer Larry Clayman, who is filing a class-action lawsuit in Palm Beach County, Florida alleging antitrust violations by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, filed a notice this week of intent to subpoena Woods and McIlroy. Clayman is representing golfer Patrick Reed in a separate federal lawsuit after Reed sued the Golf Channel and sought $750 million in damages.

If no party objects to the subpoenas for 10 days from August 23, they can proceed.

Klayman, known for aggressive legal tactics and high-profile lawsuits, called the meeting “an antitrust violation of the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”

After the meeting, the PGA Tour announced bigger prize money and schedule changes where the top players would play more.

Clayman stated that the recent changes made to the PGA Tour “are an attempt to emulate LIV golf, but are working to deny LIV and its players world ranking points to compete in major tournaments, including the Masters, US Open, British Open and PGA Championship, among other alleged anti-competitive practices. “

Along with the tour’s changes came the announcement of a league kickstarted by Woods and McIlroy, in which the tour will be a partner.

According to documents filed in Palm Beach County court, Woods was told to appear in court on Sept. 21, with McIlroy showing up the next day. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was also ordered to appear in court on September 27.

“This is not a personal ‘thing’ against Woods, McIlroy and Monahan,” Clayman said in a statement. “This is about what happened at the players’ meeting and generally about obtaining information related to the allegations in our complaint that the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and their commissioners Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley colluded in regulation of trade and antitrust laws that harm the LIV Golf Tour and its players,” Clayman added. .

The Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs wrap up Sunday, while LIV Golf returns from its hiatus next weekend.