New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The attorney for a woman who accused former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Ariza and two other college football players of raping her at a party last year has slammed the team after the player’s release.

The Bills released Araiza two days after the lawsuit came to light. According to the Los Angeles Times, a lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court alleges that Araiza had sex with the minor outside her home and then brought her to an off-campus party where she was repeatedly raped.

The victim, who was in high school at the time, said she was conscious and out but could recall the moments when the men repeatedly assaulted her.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dan Gillian, who represents the alleged victim, released a statement after Araiza’s release, saying the Bills ignored the concerns he raised about the player when he contacted the team in late July.

“The Buffalo Bills had no choice but to cut their young punter after their response to our lawsuit hurt so badly: they ignored us, even though I warned them what would happen if they put their heads in the sand. This is what enablers do,” Gillian said in a statement. The Buffalo News.

“My client’s life in October 2021 was forever scarred, but she conducted herself with kindness and dignity. Not once did she express to me a desire to hurt her attackers out of revenge or hatred. She never asked for a pound of flesh. She alone spared other young women the hell she had been through. Ask for the kind of justice that saves.”

Gillian added that his client was not looking for money and also criticized Araiza’s lawyer, Kerry Armstrong.

The release comes less than a week after the Bills cleared to make Ariza their starting punter. The team is aware of the ongoing investigation. Buffalo general manager Billy Beane said the team was unaware of the allegations against Araiza when he was selected in the sixth round of the draft in May. If they had known, he said, they would not have chosen him.

“The last 48 hours have been very difficult for a lot of people. It’s been very difficult. And we sympathize with this whole situation, for all the parties involved, for this young woman, for what she’s been through,” Bean said at a news conference. “But at this point, we think the best course of action is for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation and focus on it. So, we’re parting ways there.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he was “hurt.”

Bills Punter MATT ARAIZA to NFL Personal Conduct Policy Amid Rape Allegations: Report

“It hasn’t been easy hearing about some of the things I’ve heard in the last few hours. Haven’t had much sleep to be honest with you.”

Friday was the only comment Araiza has made since the lawsuit came to light.

“The facts of the incident are not as portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to setting the record straight soon,” he said.

Armstrong defended his client in a statement to The Associated Press.

“I’m sure he’s very upset and disappointed that his career with the Bills ended not because he played poorly, but because of false accusations made against him by a young woman and her attorney. I hope he’s back in the NFL soon.” Armstrong said.

Bean said it was unclear who first tipped off the investigative team about Araiza’s allegations. When asked about not contacting Gillian for more information, team attorney Kathryn D’Angelo said “I heard what he had to say, and that’s when we started our process.”

“We’re not perfect. But I can tell you, we tried to do the right thing,” Bean said. “In our hearts, I can lay my head down at night knowing I tried to do the right thing.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Police investigation is ongoing. The results of the investigation are in the hands of the district attorney. There is no timeline on when a decision will be made on whether to press charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.