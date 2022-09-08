New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Special Details: Memphis, Tenn. – Cleotha Henderson, the man accused of violently kidnapping and murdering beloved Tennessee mother Eliza Fletcher last week, returned to court Thursday as his attorney pressed for less publicizing of details of the case.

Henderson, 38, Judge Louis J. Montesi was not handcuffed for his court appearance Thursday morning. Dressed in the same attire as in his previous appearances, he remained silent and slouched during the hearing, sometimes even leaning against the railing that separated him from the courtroom.

Henderson’s attorney, Jennifer Case, had asked Montesi to review her involvement in the case amid conflicts of interest.

She said the conflict was that her office represented Henderson in a criminal case in the early 2000s. But Montesi ultimately ruled that the case could proceed with Henderson’s attorney.

Case, the public defender, requested a gag order in the case, noting that Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis had called her client a “dangerous predator.” The public prosecutor, however, argued that the public should be informed about the matter.

Montesi asked Case to submit the proposed order to the judge for review. Henderson was initially identified as “Cliotha Abston”, but later a coroner ordered that her name be changed to Cleotha “Henderson” in all documents at the request of the accused murderer.

Meanwhile, Henderson’s brother, Mario Abston, appeared in court around Cliotha on Thursday.

Abston’s charges are unrelated to his brother’s alleged kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, according to authorities.

Abston, 36, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and sell fentanyl, possession with intent to manufacture and sell heroin and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the Memphis Police Department said earlier this week. During the commission of a dangerous crime.

Records show he is being held on a $45,000 bond.

Hours after Eliza Fletcher’s violent kidnapping, Cleotha Henderson allegedly showed up at his brother’s home, where a woman saw him “cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with a floor cleaner and … acting strangely,” the affidavit said.

Mario Abston told police he saw Henderson cleaning the inside of his car, and both witnesses saw him “doing laundry in the house sink,” the document added.

Unlike in Henderson’s case, Abston will be assigned a private attorney because the public defender initially assigned to him worked in the same office as Henderson.

Fox News Digital captured exclusive images showing Abston during his Thursday court appearance.

Meanwhile, an obituary released Thursday in Fletcher’s memory described her as a “firm believer in the importance of personal growth” who was “unafraid to be vulnerable.”

“A born athlete, Lisa’s passion for sports grew from childhood teams to collegiate tournaments to excellence in marathons as an adult,” the obituary said. “She enjoyed her morning runs with her friends. She channeled her competitive nature into everything she undertook with enthusiasm.”

Fletcher is described as someone who “modelled the Christian life and believed in her unwavering faith.”

“Liza was a light to all who knew her,” the obituary said. “Her infectious smile and laugh could light up any room. Liza was pure of heart and innocent which brought out the best in everyone she met. To know her was to love her and be loved by her.”

The page adds: “Her impact is extraordinary, as are prayer groups, vigils held at the homes of friends and family, gatherings at churches and schools, and memorial runs and walks held in her honor. It has amazed Liza, who never thought or thought she was anything special. Didn’t think so – although she certainly was.”

It calls her “the most loving role” of wife and mother.

“She loved her family deeply and unconditionally. Together as a family, they enjoyed outdoor adventures including boating, water sports, hiking, running and biking,” the obituary continues. “She was deeply admired by her family and friends for her passionate dedication to motherhood.”

A funeral service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Fletcher’s family has asked that any memorials be made in the form of contributions to the Lisa Welford Fletcher Memorial Fund at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, Christ Methodist Day School and Second Presbyterian Church.

Fox News’ Halle Chi-Sing contributed to this report.