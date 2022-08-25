Lawsuits allege George Foreman sexually assaulted two minors in 1970s

Two women are suing former boxer George Foreman for sexually assaulting them when they were underage in the 1970s.

Both women say Foreman sexually assaulted them between the ages of 13 and 16, according to copies of civil lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The women, now in their 60s and identified in the lawsuit by pseudonyms, are seeking damages for sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Foreman, 73, was not identified by name in the lawsuits. But defendant is referred to as a professional heavyweight boxer who was born in or about 1949, beat Joe Frazier in 1973, lost to Muhammad Ali in 1974, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“For the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” Foreman said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. 1970s ago. I strongly and unequivocally deny these allegations.

“The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sporting achievements, and I am not afraid of baseless threats and lies. I am and always will be guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my attorneys to fully and honestly expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court.”

One of the women was approximately “15-16” at the time Foreman allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the lawsuit, adding that the woman “lacked the capacity or legal capacity to consent to the aforementioned sexual acts.”

Foreman, who was over 23 at the time, allegedly sexually assaulted her at a hotel and apartment in Los Angeles County, according to the lawsuit.

The woman said she was the daughter of a boxing manager and a longtime mentor of Foreman and met Foreman when she was 9, according to the lawsuit.

In one instance, the foreman threatened to lose her father’s job if the woman didn’t comply, according to the lawsuit, and the foreman instructed the woman to remove her clothing before oral copulation.

The second woman said she was the daughter of an Oakland boxer who met Foreman when she was 8 years old, and he began grooming her by taking her out for ice cream, according to the lawsuit.

The sexual abuse began when the woman was 13 years old and included sexual contact starting at age 15, according to the lawsuit, which said the woman “lacked the capacity or legal capacity to consent to the above acts” at the time of the alleged abuse. The woman said the alleged abuse continued until she was 16 years old.

At the time of the abuse, according to the lawsuit, Foreman was 24 or older.

Both women demanded a jury trial.

Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Trial:A jury awarded his wife $16 million in a civil suit