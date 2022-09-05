Lawsuit over Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ album cover with naked child dismissed again

Enlarge this image toggle signature Mark J. Terrill/AP

Teenage angst pays off, as Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain sang. But a lawsuit from a man who appeared as a naked baby at the group’s landmark Nevermind the album still doesn’t pay off: a federal judge once again dismissed the lawsuit.

Spencer Elden is appealing his dismissal, his lawyers told NPR, alleging that the judge misinterpreted a federal child sexual exploitation law known as the Masha Act. Elden says Nirvana and its record label are cashing in on child pornography by selling an album that features him on the cover.

“Most child pornography is sold as an adult,” Margaret Mayby, an attorney, said in an email. “Masha’s law allows victims to sue for every violation of their privacy when their childhood images remain in circulation.”

Elden, 31, was 4 months old when he was photographed underwater at the Pasadena Aquatic Center in California. Later, a fishhook and a dollar bill were inserted into the image. Elden says the surviving members of Nirvana, Cobain’s possessions and others “took advantage of the lustful nature of his image” to sell and make millions of dollars from the famous album.

But the defendants say Elden himself had previously tried to turn his childhood fame into adult profits by playing up his Nirvana Baby status by reproducing the photo and signing autographs on copies of the album.

Elden’s lawsuit, filed in August 2021, mentions the Cobain estate and former bandmates, as well as photographer Kirk Weddle, Universal Music, Geffen Records, Warner Records and MCA Music. It seeks damages of at least US$150,000 from each defendant, plus legal costs.

But Judge Fernando Holguin of the California Central District Court dismissed Elden’s lawsuit with prejudice, ruling that he waited too long to file a lawsuit. The judge cites a statute of limitations that requires a victim of child pornography to file a lawsuit either 10 years after they discover the violation or harm, or 10 years after they turn 18.

“Here, the plaintiff does not dispute that he was aware of the injuries that arose as a result of the actions of the defendants related to their use of his image on Nevermind album cover more than a decade before he filed this lawsuit,” Holguin said.

Elden’s lawyers argue that the damage done to him continues and persists for years after he ceased to be a minor. They note, for example, that the band and its label have re-released Nevermind last year, with him on the album cover, commemorating his 30th birthday.

According to Holguin’s reading of the law, “child pornography funds evaporate once the victim of the smuggled image turns 28,” Maeby wrote in an email to NPR. “According to this logic, any producer of child pornography, such as Masha Allen’s original abuser, could simply wait out the hours and then distribute offensive material with impunity. Spencer’s childhood harassment remains frozen in time.”

But the defendants say the law’s statute of limitations “cannot be suspended indefinitely so long as the plaintiff is fully notified that a known person has been doing the same thing to him in the same way for more than 10 years.”

Holguin had previously dismissed Elden’s lawsuit in January after his lawyers missed a deadline to respond to a defense motion. The referee allowed Elden’s team to file an amended complaint after this error, but his new ruling does not allow that leeway.

On Monday, Elden’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal in an attempt to take their case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.