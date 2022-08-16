New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Deonte Johnson He fired back in a lawsuit filed earlier this month, accusing him of avoiding participation in a youth football camp organized in his name, instead arguing that the company running the event failed to fulfill their part of the contract to secure his arrival.

Johnson’s agent and attorney released a joint statement Tuesday on behalf of the NFL player, A lawsuit is calling Filed by FlexWorks as “useless” and a “money grab”.

“FlexWorks’ frivolous claim is nothing more than a money grab with unsubstantiated costs and charges. This reality is supported by the company’s refusal to accept Mr. Johnson’s offer to provide a makeup camp. Instead, FlexWorks chose to file a small lawsuit in another attempt. From a professional athlete to ‘go -away’ is a money-seeking company,” reads part of the ad.

Steelers’ Dionte Johnson faces lawsuit after escaping youth football camp: report

“Mr. Johnson’s only ‘crime’ Trusting Flexworks to meet Mr Johnson’s high operational standards in this regard reflects his passion for promoting football to young people in the community.”

Johnson, who signed a two-year contract extension worth $36.71 million earlier this month, failed to attend an Aug. 3 camp performance at Cupples Stadium, Flexwork Sports Management LLC alleged in a lawsuit filed in federal court. May 22, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette The report cited court documents.

According to the lawsuit, Johnson’s agent texted event organizers 13 minutes before the start of camp Pro Bowl wideout He arrives later in the day after his flight from Florida was canceled due to weather.

Johnson eventually left the airport because he didn’t want to wait for his second flight, according to the filings.

But Johnson’s representatives disputed those claims Tuesday, arguing that FlexWorks failed to fulfill its contractual obligations to bring him to the camp.

“Allegations that Deonte Johnson willfully failed to show up for his scheduled youth football camp are completely false,” the statement read. “What FlexWorks inconveniently leaves out of this article are the countless breaches it made with Mr. Johnson, including its failure to facilitate his timely arrival.

“Although Flexworks did not fulfill the previously agreed upon requirement to handle Mr. Johnson’s travel, Mr. Johnson made his own efforts to reach the camp. Unfortunately, those efforts were unsuccessful due to flight delays and cancellations.”

The suit claims it refunded more than $36,000 and seeks unspecified damages after issuing the same amount in future credits. The lawsuit also outlined additional damages related to management costs.