New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joins “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” to discuss what’s right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country.

Lawrence Jones: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Major Francis Suarez has sprung onto the scene with massive success in the Sunshine State. I had a chance to visit with him about what’s going on in Miami and his presidential prospects.

Miami mayor for president? Suarez explored the presidential run by citing his city as the new American dream

…

Chief Francis Suarez: I know the mayor of Austin and I’ve been to Austin many times, but I don’t think anyone in Rio or Sao Paulo is like, “I can’t wait to fly to Austin.” you know Miami is a very international cityAnd, you know, we care about having a place like Miami that believes in letting the innovators and the doors and the dreamers of this country bring capital and capitalism to innovate.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Check out the full interview below: