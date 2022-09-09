New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

While Memphis’ “soft-on-crime” policies have had dire consequences, “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” host Lawrence Jones told “America’s Newsroom” Friday that vigilante justice will increase if things don’t change.

Memphis shooting: Teen kills four, injures three, broadcast on Facebook

Lawrence Jones: So, you know, and I’m telling you this off-air, I’m afraid as this goes on in the country, we’re going to do vigilante justice and we That should not be the case in a civilized society. But when there is a vacuum and communities try to beg for help, Law enforcement is leaving the profession Because they are afraid that they will not be appreciated, or if they do a bad deed or if they do the right thing, they will lose their family, their livelihood and their freedom. A void is someone who is going to fill that void and there is vigilante justice. And we don’t want that to happen.

But the leaders are not doing anything. Mayors are not taking steps in that direction. The DEA is not stepping up to the plate. Judges are not taking steps in that direction. So who’s going to do it? And that’s where vigilante justice comes in.

Watch the full interview below: