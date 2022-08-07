New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Lawrence Jones slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ call for the Biden administration to use federal dollars to stem the flow of immigrants across the border when immigrants are now pouring into NYC. Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan called for an end to sanctuary city policies “cross country.”

Lawrence Jones: It’s no secret that the border crisis is in the lap of Democrats. Ignoring it will not work now. we saw Secret Migrant Flights Land in New York for a few months. We were there. We followed a bus full of illegal immigrant passengers as they were disembarked and allowed to enter this country freely. But it was only when another busload arrived at Eric Adams’ door that he asked the Biden administration to intervene. On Friday morning, a group of immigrant men, women and children arrived directly from Texas.

Tom Homan: Sanctuary cities are a magnet that brings people to this country. They can go to New York City. They can get driver’s license. They can get a job. If they have immigration proceedings, they use New York City taxpayers’ money to defend them in immigration proceedings. If they are arrested for a crime, they will not be turned over to ICE, they will be released back into the community to re-offend. Who doesn’t want to go to New York City if you’re an illegal alien? So when the Biden administration was flying people into New York in the middle of the night, he didn’t say a word. But the moment a Republican governor does that, he has a problem. If he wants to solve this crisis, number one, get rid of it Sanctuary City Policy… [Eric Adams] Used to be a cop — he needs to act like one.

