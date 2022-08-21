New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman joins Fox News host Lawrence Jones and reacts to murder suspect Don Ray Wynn allegedly skipping bail and “running away” on “Lawrence Jones Cross Country.”

Lawrence Jones: She killed her husband, shooting him in the head while the two children were at home. The girl lived just across the street. She was sitting in a pool of blood in front of her children and they still, After the family requests Not to leave her, “she’s going to run.” Yet the court decided to do so. And what I was told by my sources in the sheriff’s department is that it was closed for a purpose…

Arkansas woman accused of killing husband may be missing, ‘armed and dangerous’

Dog The Bounty Hunter: The only way to do that is to change the laws, go the old way. But here’s another thing you can do: whatever judge lets her go, you file a civil suit on it, you get 12 people back on the jury, and you take that judge’s job, and you take that city’s money. It is made by the judge Decided to leave her for free How would you like it, Judge, if someone did that to your family? Would you have let him go? The only solution we have is to get that judge into a civil courtroom and let a jury of your peers sort him out. That is absolutely ridiculous. Now what if she kills someone else? Who is responsible for this? the judge

Click here to get the Fox News app

Check out the full interview below: