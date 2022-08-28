New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Lawrence Jones breaks down the challenges facing America’s education system on “Cross Country.”

Lawrence Jones: We are taking a hard look at the state of our education in this country. Students in our lives are facing Unprecedented challenges As this school year begins.

Former Fairfax County teacher on gender transition training: “Parents are being blocked left and right”

We see the consequences of epidemics in the form of massive learning errors. We have a youth mental health crisis that is now considered a national emergency, but Covid Emergency Fund The money approved for re-education in 2021 is still sitting unspent. Not to mention, we are in the midst of a nationwide teacher shortage. We know struggle, but what about satisfaction?

Click here for the Fox News app

Check out the full segment below: