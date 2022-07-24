New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

KYIV, Ukraine — The Biden administration should allow the Pentagon to deploy U.S. military advisers to Ukraine to help coordinate the billions of dollars in arms flowing into the country and keep better tabs on the weapons, members of a bipartisan congressional delegation visiting Kyiv said. Saturday.

“I think we need to do more,” Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., the first Green Beret elected to Congress, told Fox News after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“That being said,” Waltz continued, “it has to come with adequate oversight, adequate protection, and the only way we can get that oversight is to actually have some advisers in Ukraine helping their military with planning and logistics.”

Asked if that includes sending US military personnel to Ukraine, Waltz said.

“It could be contract, it could be civilian, but it could also be military,” Waltz said. Those advisers who run logistics and arms transfers are currently deployed to Germany and Poland.

Representative Mickey Sherrill, DN.J. Also went to Ukraine on Saturday as part of the delegation. She indicated her support for a larger American presence on the ground.

“It’s good to have a logistics officer here to make sure we understand and track the weapons we’re sending,” Sherrill told Fox News.

Both lawmakers said the advisers would help increase the presence at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and help in other areas.

“I don’t think anyone is arguing for anything [American] “The military is on the front lines, but helping with logistics, planning those operations, integrating intelligence is more important right now,” Waltz said.

“The Ukrainians are doing a very good job,” Sherrill said, “but they want information about how they’re tracking. [weapons] But they need someone to give it to them.”

Waltz also called for Europe to “step up” and provide more weapons and aid to help Ukraine. According to the New York Times, the United States has committed three times more money to Ukraine than the entire 27-nation European Union combined.

Waltz recognized Britain’s contribution to the war effort by sending billions in arms. The British government is one of the NATO countries calling for Russia’s complete elimination from Ukraine, including calls for the recapture of Crimea and its occupied territory in eastern Ukraine.

Waltz said the Biden administration “must not just help Ukraine play for a while, but help them succeed.” “At least, what we talked about today is a return to the 2014 line.”

Asked whether the current rules of engagement restrictions, barring US-supplied weapons for hitting targets on Russian territory, should be lifted, Waltz said Ukraine has too many targets to destroy first.

On Saturday, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port, 24 hours after the two countries separately signed a UN-brokered deal in Turkey on Friday to allow the two countries to export grain.

“This is critical to world food supplies and just one day after these talks, Russia will do exactly what they agreed not to do in bad faith,” Sherrill said. “The next day was really shocking and quite frankly, quite depressing.”

Foreign Secretary Anthony Blinken condemned the strike in a statement on Saturday, saying “Russia has breached its commitments by attacking a historic port from which grain and agricultural exports will again be shipped under this arrangement.”

Russian forces have expanded their missile attacks on cities in Ukraine in recent days, killing dozens, including children.

The Biden administration announced late Friday that it would send four more satellite-guided rocket launchers, known as HIMARS, to Ukraine — bringing the total to 16. Experts say Ukraine needs at least 60. Ukraine’s defense minister says he needs 100.

The latest arms package for Ukraine also includes hundreds of drones and 36,000 artillery rounds. An American fighter on the front lines in eastern Ukraine, who asked not to be named, told Fox News that the Russians shoot down Ukrainian drones every “four or five” missions.

Ukraine has enough weapons to avoid defeat, but not enough to defeat Russia, which continues to make increasing gains in the eastern Donbass region, some American officials concede.

Asked this week if Ukraine’s Donbas region had been lost, Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told reporters it had not been lost “yet.”