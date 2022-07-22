New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Reps. Josh Gottheimer, DN.J. And Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., has introduced new legislation targeting TikTok and other social media apps, which lawmakers say present dangers to young users.

Legislators explained that the Combating Harms in Social Media Act (CHATS) Act would amend the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program to include information on which crimes are linked to which social media platforms.

The bill, backed by the National Fraternal Order of Police Support, has three goals, Gottheimer said: protecting children from the data-sharing dangers of TikTok; to pressure TikTok — owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance — for tracking user data, including children’s personal information; and holding other social media platforms, such as Snapchat and Instagram, accountable for their ties to criminal activity such as drug deals.

“It really is the Wild West, and our kids are natives of the social media landscape,” said Dr. Laura Berman, who lost her son Sammy to fentanyl poisoning in 2021 after he unknowingly bought fentanyl-laced drugs on Snapchat.

Fitzgerald described the bill as an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to combating the privacy and safety concerns that social media platforms present to both children and adult users. Representatives from Pennsylvania and New Jersey also sent a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Jie Chew outlining their privacy concerns for Americans using the short-form video app.

Data collected by TikTok “Not only will it be used to identify Americans’ travel and financial habits, but it will also provide sensitive information about their relationships, behaviors, preferences and vulnerabilities,” the letter said. “If this data is shared with any foreign countries, it represents a critical national security risk that I urge Congress and the administration to address.”

Berman and Samuel Chapman, hosts of “The Dr. Laura Berman Show,” know firsthand the dangers social media apps pose to children.

A drug dealer contacted their son Sammy on Snapchat — messages can be set to delete after 24 hours or immediately after being sent, making the history of the conversation untraceable — and offered to sell him pills, which Chapman and Berman later discovered were illegally manufactured. A Los Angeles dealer shared a colorful ad on Snapchat with Sammy, showing the types of drugs he was selling.

When Berman and Chapman found their son dead on the floor of their home from fentanyl poisoning, they were shocked when police said Snapchat didn’t help law enforcement identify the dealer who sold Sammy the drugs. Since then, they have been advocating for more parental control over social media apps and more cooperation between social platforms and law enforcement.

“I believe the Chats Bill, if passed into law, will hold lawmakers and the police accountable and will be important to the CEOs of these platforms… [who] Consider it a PR issue,” Chapman said, adding, “Social media has taken away parental control.”

Berman emphasized that even though parents like her thought their children would be safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, students were forced to learn from home and spend time away from their other daily activities, spending too much time on social media. Apps present a lesser-known but immediate danger.

“When they’re at home under your roof, you know they’re safe. Well, thanks to social media, that’s no longer true,” she explained. “Drug dealers find our kids on social media. They don’t need to attract them.”

Social media is the drug dealers’ “primary marketing tool,” she said. Apps like Snapchat and TikTok play a role in other crimes like drug poisoning and human trafficking.

Not only does China control ByteDance, which owns TikTok, Berman said, but Chinese drug makers “are shuttling fentanyl into Mexico, and then drug cartels are reformatting it into fake drugs that look like real drugs.”

Both parents hope the Chats Act, if passed, would hold social media executives accountable for crimes that occur or begin on their platforms.