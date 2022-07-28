New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republicans Sen. Joe Manchin, not satisfied with the prospects for a restorative reform of Build Back Better after DW.Va. And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement on the reconciliation package.

While some details of the reconciliation package are unclear, Manchin said in a statement that the bill would include at least a 15% tax on companies worth more than $1 billion and investments in energy, including nuclear, renewables and fossil fuels.

Manchin said the bill would be titled the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.”

“I am now proposing and will vote for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Instead of risking more inflation with trillions in new spending, this bill would lower the inflationary taxes Americans pay, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and guarantee our nation’s investment in energy security and climate change solutions. puts,” Manchin said. “President Biden, Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi are committed to advancing a commonsense suite of enabling reforms this fall.”

Manchin, Schumer agree to a largely pared-back version of Build Back Better

Both senators said the bill would raise $739 billion in revenue from IRS tax enforcement, close the interest loophole and establish a corporate minimum tax. About $433 billion will be spent on energy and climate regulations, as well as expansion of the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., commented on the announcement, tweeting, “Build back broke.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a tweet that the reconciliation package included “huge tax increases” that would “kill thousands of American jobs.”

“Democrats have already crushed American families with historic inflation. Now they want to gut workers and kill thousands of American jobs with huge tax hikes. First they killed your family budget. Now they want to kill your job,” McConnell wrote.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said the package means “more taxes & spending + another Green New Deal.”

Dems slam ‘Lucy Manchin’ for blocking climate legislation, but don’t expect him to be kicked out of the party

Some Democrats were surprised by the sudden announcement by Schumer and Manchin.

“Holy s–t. Shocked, but in a good way. $370B for climate and energy and 40% emissions reduction by 2030. BFD,” Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., tweeted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the reconciliation package was “welcome news for House Democrats.”

“This is welcome news for House Democrats who have fought tirelessly to lower health care costs, tackle the climate crisis and ensure that the biggest corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share,” Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic lawmakers. “This agreement is a victory for American families and to protect our planet. In light of last year’s negotiations, this agreement is an incredible victory. We will continue to fight for the priorities that are not in this legislation — because more must be done on behalf of American working families and to protect the planet.”

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, called the reconciliation package “the biggest climate action in human history.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

As Build Back Better talks were underway in December 2021, Manchin told Fox News Sunday that he was a definite “no” to an earlier version of the plan.

“I always say this, Brett: If I can’t go home and explain to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it,” Manchin said. “And I can’t vote to continue this legislation. I can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I just can’t get there.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson, Hilary Vaughn, Jason Donner, Harris Alick and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.