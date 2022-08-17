New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican lawmakers and conservative pundits took to social media Tuesday night to share their thoughts on her primary loss in Wyoming — one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Jan. of the House, which is currently investigating the Capitol protests. 6 Cheney, who serves as the committee’s vice-chair, lost the Wyoming primary to Republican Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed primary challenger.

The conservative lawmaker and defense hawk immediately came under verbal fire from Trump and his allies, and in May of last year, she was ousted from her number-three House GOP leadership position.

Shortly after it became clear that Cheney was headed for defeat — losing by more than 30 percentage points when she gave her concession speech — several pundits and congressional Republicans took to Twitter to celebrate the news and congratulate Hageman.

Trump-backed Hageman unseated Cheney in Wyoming’s GOP congressional primary

“Few people in Washington are as misguided and damaging on foreign policy as Liz Cheney,” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., wrote in a tweet. “Congratulations to @HagemanforWY on her win tonight. I look forward to working with Advocate for Freedom as the next Congresswoman from Wyoming. Bye Liz.”

New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, who was elected president after Cheney was ousted at the New York GOP Republican Conference, celebrated a “huge victory” in a statement shared on social media.

Congratulations to @HagemanforWY on her huge primary victory to restore Wyoming’s voice to the people,” Stefanik wrote in a tweet. “Proud to join President Trump and Leader Kevin McCarthy in endorsing Harriet!”

“A breathtakingly arrogant speech by loser Liz Cheney,” Rep. Claudia Tenney, RN.Y., wrote in a tweet. “It is not Lincolnesque for the show to orchestrate trials contrary to the protections guaranteed by the Bill of Rights. To the contrary, Cheney’s actions mirror the tyranny our founders bravely fought against.”

“Girl, BYE,” Rep. Rep. Lauren Bobert, R-Colo., quipped in a casual tweet, tagging Cheney.

“A clear message is being sent about what the Republican Party should be,” spokeswoman Marjorie Taylor Green wrote in a tweet, referring to Cheney’s remarks in a concession speech about former President Abraham Lincoln. “This is not like Liz Cheney, a liar like Abraham Lincoln.”

“Liz Cheney, one of the GOP’s chief warmongers, looks set to lose,” writes Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman. “This is good news for every American, regardless of party.”

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., chimed in on social media to celebrate the news of Cheney’s loss, writing, “Bye bye @Liz_Cheney. At least you don’t have to pretend you’re from Wyoming.”

“Trump has now defeated the Clinton, McCain, Bush and Cheney dynasties,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wrote on Twitter.

Trump has stepped up his efforts Kick Cheney out From Congress, Hageman was endorsed as she entered the Wyoming race last summer. The former president and his allies successfully encouraged some, but not all, of the anti-Cheney candidates to drop out of the primary race and rally around Haegman.

Former President Traveled to Wyoming At the end of May a big rally was to be held to promote Hageman. Trump, who remains the most popular and powerful politician in the GOP, captured nearly 70% of the vote in Wyoming in the 2020 presidential election.

Hageman, a Wyoming native and 2018 gubernatorial candidate, is a former Cheney supporter and adviser who has donated to the three-term congresswoman’s past campaigns. She was also a conservative lawyer who fought for water, land and property rights.

Four of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump decided against another term in Congress. Of the six running for re-election, four lost in GOP primaries, and two others made it to November, thanks in part to running in nonpartisan primaries, where the top two finishers advance regardless of party affiliation.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this story.