Lawmakers crack down on Meta, TikTok, Truth Social over threats to FBI after Mar-a-Lago search

Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee are demanding answers from social media platforms over their responses to an increase in online threats against federal law enforcement following the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last week.

There were letters was sent to nine social media platforms on FridayThese include mainstream sites like Meta, Twitter and TikTok, and right-wing platforms like Gab, GETTR and Trump’s Truth Social.

In the letters, the lawmakers asked the platforms to explain how they are identifying and responding to threats and to produce “shown alongside posts” of any ads reported to law enforcement or removed from the platform for making threats against law enforcement.

“The Committee strongly supports the First Amendment rights of all Americans to speak about the actions of their government and law enforcement officials, including on social media platforms,” ​​Rep. Caroline Maloney, DN.Y. In a letter written on Friday by who chairs the committee, and Stephen Lynch, D-Mass. “However, threats and incitement of deadly violence are unacceptable and against the law.”

Federal law enforcement agents searched Trump’s Florida residence on August 8 as part of an investigation into his removal of classified documents from the White House after he left office. The warrant authorizing the search of Mar-a-Lago revealed that he was under investigation in connection with the Espionage Act, records mishandling and obstruction statutes.

Since Trump announced the first search last week, researchers and experts on extremism have seen a significant increase in violent and hateful rhetoric on the Internet directed at the federal government and the FBI.

“It’s clear that some see the warrant at Mar-a-Lago as a call to arms,” ​​Carla Hill, director of investigative research at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, previously told USA TODAY.

The Ohio man who attempted to attack the FBI’s Cincinnati field office on Aug. 11 posted on Trump’s Truth Social to “take your gun to work” and “kill the FBI on sight.” He was shot dead after an encounter with the police.

Although Trump continued to criticize the FBI on Truth Social, some Republicans have condemned the attack, including former Vice President Mike Pence.

In the letters, the legislators urged social media groups to take action against threats on their platforms.

“Violent rhetoric and personal threats and attacks directed at law enforcement officers have deadly consequences,” the letter read.

