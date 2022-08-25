New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kelly Giddish is bidding farewell to “Law & Order: SVU.” After more than a decade.

The actress, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins on the NBC series, has confirmed that season 24 will be her last. She made her debut in 2007.

“I just wanted to share the chatter I saw online and let everyone know that this is my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU,'” the 42-year-old began her Instagram post Wednesday.

“Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life,” shared the star. “I’ve been so lucky to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the past 12 years. There’s no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and so have I. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and Rollins has been a huge part of my life. I’m grateful for the years.”

“I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all my co-stars, every single member of the crew and all the writers here for working together over the past 12 years,” Giddish continued. . “I’m excited to take all the things I’ve learned from my time on ‘SVU’ and put them into everything that’s to come.”

She is expected to leave In the first half of the season, TV Line reported.

Performed by Giddish She gave birth to two children, People magazine reported. The writers also used her real-life pregnancies as storylines for her character. She shares sons Ludo, 6, and Charlie, 3, with ex-husband Lawrence Falbourn. Giddish has been married to Beau Richards since November 2021.

The announcement of Giddish’s departure comes the same day the “Law & Order” franchise announced that its hit shows will feature crossovers between “Law & Order,” “SVU” and “Organized Crime.” The crossover will begin new seasons on September 22.