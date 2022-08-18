New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Flights were temporarily grounded Wednesday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital.

“We implemented a ground stop for La Guardia Airport due to law enforcement activity,” the FAA said. “We canceled the ground stop and resumed normal operations.”

The exact nature of law enforcement activities is unclear.

Unconfirmed reports on social media said the ground stop was related to an FBI inmate escaping custody.

Flights were averaging 45-minute delays after ground stops ended late Wednesday, WABC-TV reported.

The FAA issued a ground stop at LaGuardia earlier this week Shortage of air traffic control personnelFlights could be delayed by up to two hours, Reuters reported.

The ban on the field was lifted on Monday.

LaGuardia is located in Queens, New York and is one of the main airports in the region.